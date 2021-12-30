The 36 most successful games of 2021 on Steam are on sale in the Winter Sale

We are at the end of the year so it is time to make the assessments and statistics for this year 2021 that we close in a few days. Steam yesterday published its list of the most successful titles on the platform where games such as Cyberpunk 2077 stand out that, despite the blow suffered, has emerged as one of the big bets of this year on Steam.

In this case and as the Steam Winter Sale is far from over — remember that this end will come on next January 5 at 7:00 p.m.– we want to bring you the offers of those same hit games. Of course, it must be borne in mind that many of the most played titles are free such as Destiny 2 or Apex Legends, and the recent Halo Infinite that It has also crept onto the Steam list.

Therefore, we have removed from the list those free titles and we have raised those games that were lower in the table to the most privileged positions. In addition, you will find divided into tiers these games with the “best-selling games” as a reference. That is, as many are repeated in category, we have kept the first group intact and eliminated the repetitions in the following.

Best selling games





New World by 29,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Battlefield 2042 por 39,59 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Dead by Daylight por 9,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Grand Theft Auto V por 14,80 euros – It has no offer but it is a exclusive pack

– It has no offer but it is a Rainbow Six Siege por 7,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Naraka: Bladepoint por 13,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Valheim por 12,59 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

(previous price of 16.79 euros) The Elder Scrolls Online por 5,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Sea of Thieves por 19,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Red Dead Redemption 2 por 29,99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) RUST por 26,79 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Back 4 Blood por 35,99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) It Takes Two por 19,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

Most Played Games





Cyberpunk 2077 por 29,99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Among Us por 2,99 euros (previous price of 3.99 euros)

(previous price of 3.99 euros) Outriders by 19,79 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Tale of Immortal por 15,11 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

(previous price of 16.79 euros) ARK Survival Evolved for 8.24 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)

Battlefield V por 14,99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Don’t Starve Together por 5,09 euros (previous price of 14.99 euros)

(previous price of 14.99 euros) The Forest por 6,71 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)

(previous price of 16.79 euros) Tales of Arise por 41,99 euros (previous price of 59.99 euros) – You have available your demo for free

(previous price of 59.99 euros) – You have available your Euro Truck Simulator 2 by 4,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros) – You have available your demo for free

(previous price of 19.99 euros) – You have available your Total War Warhammer 2 por 20,39 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

New games with higher revenue



