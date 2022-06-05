The 4 players that the Mexican fans cry out to Tata after Uruguay’s win

(Photos: special)

The Mexican team of soccer was exhibited by its similar of Uruguay after the 3-0 win, with a great night of Edinson Cavaniin preparation duel towards the World Cup Qatar 2022and the fans turned to protest through social networks against the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinoas well as the performance of some players.

Among the most recurrent claims towards the strategist is that of not having summoned players who have shone in recent months in Liga MX and abroad.

These are some soccer players that the Mexican fans cry out for after the shameful performance against the Charrúa squad and that could improve the performance of the Aztecs less than five months from the World Cup.

Aldo Rocha starred in the baton against Chivas and was accused of being discriminatory (Photo: Twitter/@AtlasFC)

The holding midfielder Atlas He is 29 years old and is going through the best moment of his career, after obtaining the two-time championship with the rojinegros in the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX, as a key piece within the scheme that he used Diego Cocca during the last football year.

In the last two tournaments, Rocha he played 43 duels, 42 of them as a starter and scored four goals, however, his offensive statistics are not what make him crucial, but the sacrifice to dispute balls in the belt of the field, as well as the vision to distribute game and overflow towards the rival area, items in which the Tri’s midfielders failed against Uruguay.

It is worth mentioning that He has never been called up to the Mexican National Team.

MEX3176. LEÓN (MEXICO), 01/19/2022.- Omar Fernandez (l) from León disputes a ball against Luis Reyes (d) from Atlas today, during a pending game of matchday 1 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Mexican Soccer League MX , at the León stadium in the state of Guanajuato (Mexico). EFE/Luis Ramirez



The ‘Hueso’, with 31 years, was another key piece of the Atlas during the bi-championship season; he played 44 duels, 43 of them as a starter, and stood out in the team’s usual eleven thanks to his remarkable work as a left back, however, he also showed versatility in the final stretch of the Closure 2022.

With the departure of Jairo Torres towards the MLS during February, a vacancy was opened in the center of the field and, due to the drop in play of the youth Jeremy Márquez, Cocca opted for Reyes to serve as inside on the left. The result was positive, as the player had greater offensive freedoms, showed footsteps in the rival area, shot from mid-range and scored two goals in the Liguilla, against Tigres in the semifinals and Pachuca in the fight for the title.

The last time that Louis Reyes wore the shirt of the Mexican National Team it was in the qualifiers heading to Russia 2018.

(Photo: Twitter/Tuzos)

At 27 years old, ‘Pocho’ rose to prominence as one of the best players in pachuca during the Clausura 2022, thanks to the six goals who marked and seven assists throughout the campaign as a midfielder, in which he was used as an interior player on both flanks of the pitch and also as a striker.

The centers to the area, power in the medium distance shot and vision to step on the area and sneak between the lines are the main qualities for which Guzman stands out in his team and as a Mexican within the MX Leaguehowever, his history is tainted by a adverse analytical finding in a doping control made in 2019.

(Photo: Twitter/@ch14_)

‘Chicharito‘ has returned to the discussion about a new opportunity in the Tri at 34 years old, due to the lack of forcefulness shown by Raúl Jiménez since his return to the team after the skull injury that separated him from all activity for more than eight months, as well as the constant injuries of the naturalized Rogelio Funes Morilow level of Henry Martin and the inexperience of Santiago Gimenez.

In 14 games with LA Galaxy13 since the start, Hernández Balcázar has scored six goalswith an average of 82 minutes in action on the green.

