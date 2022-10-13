The 400-euro Youth Cultural Voucher can now be requested without a digital certificate: we tell you how to do it at Correos

In recent months, many Spaniards have had to face the application for the Youth Cultural Bonus, which has generated much controversy with the application system chosen by the Government. The fact of not being able to do it from a mobile device, which is what young people use the most, or having to have a digital certificate and the AutoFirma program, which is not common in this age range, has turned the request into a great controversy.

All this has meant that the ministry has given an alternative to this type of request to make it much simpler, when doing all the management through Correos in person. This is a decision that comes now to make it much more accessible to society, although the system should have been modified to make it digital with a mobile phone, tablet or any other device.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Application for the Cultural Voucher through Correos

In order to refresh your memory, this new cultural check is designed for all those people who turned 18 this year. The amount of this is 400 euros to be able to spend it in any associated company, such as cinemas, museums and even in the purchase of video games.

If you have not yet requested it through the digital channels, you now have the possibility to do it in person through a form through the website enabled by the ministry. To do this, you simply have to perform the following steps:

Access the web page enabled to request the cultural bonus for people who turn 18 years old. Click on the button Request your voucher here through Correos.

Enter your email in the enabled form, and confirm it in the message that will arrive in your inbox.

Enter your personal information such as your name or home address, as well as your date of birth if requested (sometimes it is not necessary). Automatically, a document will be downloaded in PDF format to your computer or mobile that you can install.

When filling it out with all your personal data, you will simply have to go to the nearest post office and present these documents, with your ID in hand to be able to identify yourself.

It is important to note that this form You will have an identification code and a barcode to start the process. With this number you will be able to check the status of this request later. From the moment of registering it in Correos, the process of reviewing all the requirements will begin as if you had submitted it through the website itself. The resolution process will vary depending on the volume of pending applications.