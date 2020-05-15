The 41 acts that should have performed at Eurovision 2020

We really feel so sorry for the acts lined as much as seem on Eurovision 2020. They have been able to carry out on the most important stage on the earth, and ended up staying at residence of their pyjamas with a takeaway and damaged desires.

Commercial

Eurovision followers are a superb bunch although, and we received’t let these singers be forgotten.

All 41 acts will get a second within the highlight on Saturday evening as taking part nations will broadcast Eurovision: Europe Shine a Gentle, a particular non-competitive tribute to this 12 months’s occasion.

In fact, now that we have semi-finals within the run as much as the large occasion, not all 41 songs would have made it to Saturday evening. However they’re all getting recognised as a part of this occasion.

Get the most recent TV and leisure information direct to your inbox Thanks!







Sign up













Register













Signal me up!





Signal as much as obtain tv and leisure electronic mail newsletters from our award-winning editorial workforce. You’ll be able to unsubscribe at any time. For extra details about how we maintain your private information, please see our privateness coverage.

Right here’s the complete listing of the acts who missed out on a Eurovision efficiency.

Albania – Arilena Ara performing ‘Fall from the Sky’

Armenia – Athena Manoukian performing ‘Chains on You’

Australia – Montaigne performing ‘Don’t Break Me’

Austria – Vincent Bueno performing ‘Alive’

Azerbaijan – Efendi performing ‘Cleopatra’

Belarus – VAL performing ‘Da Vidna’

Belgium – Hooverphonic performing ‘Launch Me’

Bulgaria – Victoria performing ‘Tears Getting Sober’

Croatia – Damir Kedžo performing ‘Divlji Vjetre’

Cyprus – Sandro performing ‘Operating’

Czech Republic – Benny Cristo performing ‘Kemama’

Denmark – Ben & Tan performing ‘Sure’

Estonia – Uku Suviste performing ‘What Love Is’

Finland – Aksel Kankaanranta performing ‘Trying Again’

France – Tom Leeb performing ‘The Greatest in Me’

Georgia – Tornike Kipiani performing ‘Take Me as I Am’

Germany – Ben Dolic performing ‘Violent Factor’

Greece – Stefania performing ‘SUPERG!RL’

Iceland – Daði & Gagnamagnið performing ‘Assume About Issues’

Eire – Lesley Roy performing ‘Story of My Life’

Israel – Eden Alene performing ‘Feker Libi’

Italy – Diodato performing ‘Fai Rumore’

Latvia – Samanta Tīna performing ‘Nonetheless Respiration’

Lithuania – The Roop performing ‘On Fireplace’

Malta – Future Chukunyere performing ‘All My Love’

Moldova – Natalia Gordienko performing ‘Jail’

The Netherlands – Jeangu Macrooy performing ‘Develop’

North Macedonia – Vasil performing ‘YOU’

Norway – Ulrikke performing ‘Consideration’

Poland – Alicja performing ‘Empires’

Portugal – Elisa performing ‘Medo de Sentir’

Romania – Roxen performing ‘Alcohol You’

Russia – Little Large performing ‘UNO’

San Marino – Senhit performing ‘Freaky!’

Serbia – Hurricane performing ‘Hasta la Vista’

Slovenia – Ana Soklič performing ‘Voda’

Spain – Blas Cantó performing ‘Universo’

Sweden – The Mamas performing ‘Transfer’

Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears performing ‘Répondez-moi’

Ukraine – Go_A performing ‘Solovey’

United Kingdom – James Newman performing My Final Breath

Commercial

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Gentle airs on BBC1 at 8pm. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.