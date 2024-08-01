The 4:30 Movie Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

“The 4:30 Movie” is an upcoming American coming-of-age comedy film that promises to take audiences on a nostalgic journey back to the 1980s. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, best known for cult classics like “Clerks” and “Mallrats,” this movie represents Smith’s most personal project.

Set in the summer of 1986, the story follows a group of teenage friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into their local movie theater. It captures the universal experiences of youth, friendship, and first love against the backdrop of 80s pop culture.

With its blend of humor, heart, and homage to the teen movies of the era, “The 4:30 Movie” aims to resonate with both nostalgic Gen X viewers who lived through the 80s and younger audiences curious about that bygone analog age.

The film’s premise is inspired by Smith’s teenage experiences growing up in New Jersey, making it a deeply personal reflection on his formative years and lifelong love of cinema. Smith’s 16th feature film, “The 4:30 Movie,” represents an exciting new chapter in the director’s career while maintaining his signature witty dialogue and pop culture references.

The 4:30 Movie Release Date:

After much anticipation from Kevin Smith fans, “The 4:30 Movie” is set to hit theaters nationwide on September 13, 2024. Saban Films will distribute the film, which acquired the distribution rights after seeing the movie’s potential to connect with audiences.

This late summer release date positions the film nicely as a back-to-school offering that can appeal to teen moviegoers and adults looking for a dose of 80s nostalgia as the summer winds down.

However, hardcore Kevin Smith devotees won’t have to wait long to see the film. In a move that has become a tradition for the director, Smith plans to take “The 4:30 Movie” on a special roadshow tour throughout the summer of 2024.

This tour will give fans in select cities the chance to see early screenings of the film and likely participate in Q&A sessions with Smith himself. The roadshow approach has worked well for Smith’s previous releases, building word-of-mouth buzz and allowing the director to connect directly with his most loyal supporters before the wide theatrical rollout.

The 4:30 Movie Storyline:

Set in the summer of 1986, “The 4:30 Movie” centers around three 16-year-old friends – Brian (Austin Zajur), Stryker (Nicholas Cirillo), and Coltrane (Reed Northrup) – who spend their Saturdays sneaking into R-rated movies at their local cinema. This weekly ritual allows the teens to experience a world beyond their small New Jersey town, living vicariously through the action heroes and romantic leads on screen.

The plot kicks into gear when Brian, the group’s shy film buff, invites his longtime crush, Melody Barnegat (Siena Agudong), to a screening. Suddenly, their usual routine of dodging ushers and theater managers takes on new stakes as Brian tries to impress the girl of his dreams.

But, of course, nothing goes according to plan. The teens must contend with the watchful eye of the self-important theater manager, Mike (Ken Jeong), who seems determined to thwart their plans at every turn.

Each friend learns important lessons about life, love, and growing up as the day unfolds. Brian struggles to overcome his insecurities and connect with Melody authentically. Stryker and Coltrane grapple with how their friendship dynamic might change as they age. And Melody herself proves to have hidden depths beyond just being Brian’s idealized crush.

Through it all, the magic of the movies serves as both an escape and a mirror, helping the teens better understand themselves and each other. By weaving together comedy, drama, and 80s movie references, the story captures that bittersweet moment between childhood and adulthood when anything seems possible.

The 4:30 Movie List of Cast Members:

Austin Zajur as Brian

Nicholas Cirillo as Stryker

Reed Northrup as Coltrane

Siena Agudong as Melody Barnegat

Ken Jeong as Manager Mike

Justin Long as Stank

Jason Lee as Brian’s dad

Kate Micucci as Melody’s mom

Genesis Rodriguez as Usher

Diedrich Bader as Damocles

Rachel Dratch as Brian’s mom

Sam Richardson as Major Murder

Adam Pally as Emo Usher

Harley Quinn Smith as Sister Sugar Walls

Method Man as Cookie

Betty Aberlin as Mrs. B

Logic as Astro Blaster

Evelyn Giovine as Jessica Court

Brian O’Halloran

Jeff Anderson

Rosario Dawson

Jason Mewes

Jason Biggs

The 4:30 Movie Creators Team:

Writer-director Kevin Smith is at the helm of “The 4:30 Movie.” He brings his signature style and personal experiences to this nostalgic coming-of-age tale. Smith has assembled a talented team behind the camera to bring his vision to life.

As the sole credited writer, Smith drew from his teenage memories of growing up as a movie-obsessed kid in New Jersey, infusing the script with authentic details and humor.

On the production side, Smith is joined by a trio of experienced producers: Joshua Bachove, Liz Destro, and Jordan Monsanto. This team helped shepherd the project from script to screen, working within the constraints of an independent film budget while still capturing the look and feel of the 1980s. Behind the lens is cinematographer Yaron Levy, tasked with recreating the visual aesthetic of both 80s teen movies and the movie theater setting.

One of Smith’s frequent collaborators, Bear McCreary, is the film’s composer. McCreary, known for his work on TV shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Outlander,” will likely craft a score that blends 80s-inspired synths with more traditional orchestral elements to underscore the story’s emotional beats. Smith is the editor of the critical, creative team, continuing his habit of cutting his films to maintain his distinct storytelling rhythm and comedic timing.

Where to Watch The 4:30 Movie?

When “The 4:30 Movie” is released on September 13, 2024, it will initially be available exclusively in theaters nationwide. Saban Films, the distributor, is planning a traditional theatrical rollout to allow audiences to experience the film on the big screen – fitting for a movie that celebrates the communal experience of moviegoing. Fans should be able to find showtimes at significant theater chains and independent cinemas in most markets.

Kevin Smith’s summer roadshow tour will offer early screening opportunities in select cities for those who can’t wait for the wide release. While details of this tour have not yet been announced, Smith typically brings his films to major markets across the US, often hosting the screenings at independent theaters or revival houses. Fans should watch Smith’s social media accounts and official website for roadshow dates and location announcements.

The 4:30 Movie Trailer Release Date:

The first trailer for “The 4:30 Movie” debuted on April 1, 2024, giving fans their first look at Kevin Smith’s nostalgic teen comedy. The trailer release was timed to coincide with the start of the summer movie season, building anticipation for both the roadshow tour and the eventual wide theatrical release in September.

The trailer efficiently establishes the 1986 setting and introduces viewers to the main characters, highlighting the chemistry between the young leads. It also showcases some of the film’s comedy set pieces, particularly the cat-and-mouse game between the teens and Ken Jeong’s overzealous theater manager.

Eagle-eyed viewers will likely spot several cameos from Smith regulars like Jason Lee and Justin Long. Music plays a significant role in setting the tone, with the trailer featuring at least one iconic 80s pop hit to cement the further period.

The 4:30 Movie Final Words:

With “The 4:30 Movie”, Kevin Smith appears to be delivering a heartfelt love letter to his adolescence and cinema’s transformative power. By focusing on universal themes of friendship, first love, and self-discovery, the film has the potential to connect with viewers across generations.

It offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane for those who grew up in the 80s. For younger audiences, it provides a window into a pre-digital world where a trip to the movies was an actual event.

While the film’s success remains to be seen, Smith’s passion for the project is evident. By drawing from his personal experiences and shooting in locations from his youth, including the theater he now co-owns, Smith has created his most authentic work to date.

Whether “The 4:30 Movie” becomes a cult favorite like some of Smith’s earlier films or finds broader mainstream success, it represents an exciting new chapter in the filmmaker’s career – one that celebrates the enduring magic of the movies themselves.