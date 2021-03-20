‘The 4400’ Reboot at CW Enlists Erica Watson to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Erica Watson is ready to direct the pilot episode of The CW’s upcoming reboot of “The 4400,” Selection has discovered completely.

“The 4400” reboot was ordered to sequence at CW in February. Watson may also function co-executive producer on the episode as well as to directing.

Watson’s tv directing credit embrace “Powerbook II: Ghost,” “The L Phrase: Era Q,” “For Life,” “Krypton,” “Claws,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Infamous B.I.G.” and “All American.” She additionally directed the primary half of the upcoming season of “David Makes Man” at OWN. Her brief movie, “Roubado,” has screened in additional than 50 movie festivals to date, together with some in India, Romania, and Greece amongst a number of different nations. She is a 2015 Sundance Knight Fellow and was an artist-in-residence at the 2015 Sundance Movie Pageant. She can also be a 2016 Sony Directing Fellow.

Watson is repped by WME, Kaplan/Perrone and Del Shaw Moonves.

In “The 4400,” 4400 neglected, undervalued, or in any other case marginalized individuals who vanished with out a hint over the past hundred years are all returned straight away, having not aged a day and with no reminiscence of what occurred to them. As the federal government races to analyze the potential risk and include the story, the 4400 themselves should grapple with the truth that they’ve been returned with just a few upgrades, and the growing probability that they have been all introduced again now for a particular motive.

The reboot has been in improvement at The CW since 2018. Ariana Jackson will write and govt produce, with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry additionally govt producing. CBS Studios will produce.

The unique model of “The 4400” was created by René Echevarria and Scott Peters. It featured actors like Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Conchita Campbell, and likewise served as an early starring car for Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. It ran for 4 seasons and 44 episodes on USA from 2004-2007.