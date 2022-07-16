The 5 accessories so rare that the Game Boy had. They worked!

Game Boy It was not only a console that revolutionized the panorama with great games, but it also had super curious accessories for the time, therefore, in the following guide we want to show you 5 very curious accessories. Let’s see if you know them all!

5 Very Wacky Game Boy Accessories

1.Light Boy

There was a time when consoles did not have their own light, yes, just like that. What is so normal now, was not so before. Playing at night or in low light was a challenge and therefore we could use Light Boy which, in addition, acted as a magnifying glass and enlarged the content of the screen.





2.Game Boy Camera

We live in a moment in which we have already seen consoles with a camera or we always carry one with us with our mobile device. However, before we needed this device if we wanted our Game Boy to have camera. On top of that the photos were in black and white!





3.Game Boy Printer

Why would we want a printer in the console? Ask the Nintendo of the nineties, but the truth is that it existed. This is funny, because it also reminds us that before the devices they were battery powered and not to charger. 6 batteries neither more nor less needed this invention!





4.Game Tunes Stereo FM Tuner

At this time there was no MP3, at most the walkman, so if we wanted portable music from our console, we could tune in to the radio with this curious device. A revolution at the time.





5.Workboy

And the one that amuses me the most, without a doubt, is the Workboy. A keyboard that was connected to be able to “work” from the console. It had a calculator, a word processor, and even a translator. What is now as obvious as having a laptop, before you had to do a thousand stories to get something even remotely similar.