The 5 best applications to customize Windows 11 to the fullest

One of the great benefits that Windows 11 has is the customization capacity that it can have over other operating systems. In order to take this feature to a higher level, we have compiled a series of programs that will be able to bring you personalization of Windows 11 to a higher level.

The vast majority of these options have the mission that you can have a different experience on your computer. It’s always about having an absolute personalization of your computer and that cannot be done by default, such as having widgets on screen or enjoying a different file browser.

ScreenStyler





ScreenStyler is a completely free program, which is in beta, and that will allow your desktop to be completely customized to your liking. But beyond being able to change the wallpaper easily, it will be much more vitaminized with widgets that have a design very similar to that of iOS to quickly visualize the weather, the news or also the calendar with your events. The problem is that it is mainly in English.

This is also added to other elements such as the possibility of add a Dock, just like in macOS, to quickly access your apps from the bottom. This is fully customizable just like the Steam window, which can also be changed when it comes to color in this program.

Start11





One of the big problems that can be found in Windows 11 is that you cannot customize the taskbar as expected or even the start menu. This is something that is solved thanks to Start11 that will allow adjust colors, transparencies, icon or text size, shortcuts, animations and even the list of programs.

It will also be possible to use an image of custom home button and also replace the right click function. In the latest versions in this bar it will be possible to ungroup the windows so that the aesthetics of Windows 7 or even previous ones can be recovered.

DeskScapes 11





This program is mainly intended for those who love to have a completely personalized wallpaper. And this is something that can be achieved thanks to DeskScapes 11 that will allow you to create your own animated backgrounds with photos and videos. Initially, all backgrounds will be customizable with sixty different effects, and even explore the library of community-generated backgrounds.

The DreamMaker Pro tool is integrated to be able to easily design your own image so that it ends up becoming an animated background. likewise also you can set up a carousel with the aim that these funds are passed from time to time to have a more customizable experience.

Lively Wallpaper





This is an application of Open Source that can be found in the Microsoft Store and that will provide tools to generate incredible wallpapers that are animated. In this case, most of the reviews are positive, making it very reliable so that you always have the best possible experience on your computer.

Rainmeter





Rainmeter is a really classic application within Windows. It will allow you to have a desk much richer with widgets that will serve to monitor the system. Keep in mind that it uses very few resources for it to work perfectly on any type of computer, regardless of the hardware.

In the event that you do not want to be creating your customizable wallpapers, it is important to note that add a showcase made by the community itself to enjoy all these elements. On the net you can find different