The 5 Best Random Keanu Reeves Appearances In Movies

Is it simply me, or does it seem to be Keanu Reeves is all over the place recently? Now, I’m not essentially referring to the prominence he has gained from high-profile roles within the John Wick movies, a motion-capture efficiency within the extremely anticipated online game Cyberpunk 2077, or his return to, arguably, probably the most iconic franchises of his profession on this summer season’s Invoice & Ted Face the Music and the presently in-development fourth Matrix film. I’m speaking about his smaller roles in films which have an unusually serendipitous feeling to them.
However, these random cameos have develop into such a recurring pattern for the probably immortal actor in recent times that Keanu Reeves’ haphazard presence is nearly anticipated in absolutely anything. I really feel like I used to be the one one who didn’t gasp at his look as a freaking tumbleweed within the trailer for The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run. Nevertheless, when the actor popped up on display screen within the following 5 films (three of which got here out in 2019 alone), I’ll admit that I used to be just a little caught off guard, in the very best method.
Keanu (2016)
How we didn’t see this coming, I’ll by no means know, contemplating the person’s identify is within the title of this comedy starring dynamic duo Keegan-Michael Key and and co-writer Jordan Peele as cousins who should pose as assassins to retrieve an lovable kitten named Keanu from an intimidating LA drug supplier. When Clarence Goobril (Key) takes his felony efficiency so far as by accident inhaling a strong hallucinogenic with the road identify “Holy Shit,” he embarks on a visit that, after a detour right into a George Michael video, places him face-to-face along with his cousin’s pet kitten, who quotes Keanu Reeves films to him within the voice of Keanu Reeves.
In case you have been initially unable to guess that Keanu is the one making a becoming, but hilariously weird, cameo because the titular kitten in Keanu, Clarence factors it out straight for you.
Toy Story 4 (2019)
Talking of becoming, but hilariously weird, voice cameos, in Toy Story 4, Woody’s (Tom Hanks) quest to reunite his proprietor Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw) together with her new, do-it-yourself favourite toy, Forky (Tony Hale) leads him to enlist the assistance of the Canadian equal of an Evel Knievel motion determine, Duke Caboom (voiced by the Canadian equal of a badass motion star, Keanu Reeves).
Duke is, at first, reluctant to help Woody in his mission as a consequence of, as he explains, the reminiscence of his former child throwing him away after he fails to match the identical high-stakes stunt-jumping skill as his commercial fraudulently guarantees, however after a lot needed-encouragement in his distinctive crashing talents from Bo Peep (Annie Potts), he exclaims, “Sure I Canada.” With that uproarious catchphrase, an thrilling chase sequence, and a enjoyable callback to Reeves’ well-known Neo “Whoa,” Duke Caboom may be the actor’s most unforgettable position of 2019 (sure, I do know that John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum got here out that very same 12 months).
Between Two Ferns: The Film (2019)
For his eager humorousness and impeccable skill to make enjoyable of himself, Keanu Reeves has all the time appeared like the proper candidate for an episode of Between Two Ferns, the net speak present from Humorous or Die during which Zach Galifianakis’ demonstrably impolite alter ego takes shameless jabs at celebrities proper to their faces. He could not have gotten his personal episode, however he did land a spot within the feature-length adaptation, unique to Netflix, during which a sequence of gut-bustingly awkward movie star interviews are weaved into the mockumentary-style story of Galifianakis and his crew taking the present cross-country when a flood destroys their set.
Reeves actually will get his chops busted within the interview, however will get the final snigger after Galifianakis asks him if he’s ever researched a personality that has taken performing courses, to which he replies, “Proper now I’m performing like that is enjoyable. How am I doing?”
At all times Be My Possibly (2019)
I’ll have excessive reward for Keanu Reeves’ awkward cameo as himself from the 2019 Netflix movie, Between Two Ferns: The Film, however his very best efficiency in an ungainly cameo as himself from a 2019 Netflix movie needs to be his look in At all times Be My Possibly.
When Marcus Kim (Randall Park) and his girlfriend, Jenny (Vivian Bang), be part of Marcus’ childhood good friend (and crush) Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) for dinner to fulfill her new beau, he’s flabbergasted to find it’s Keanu Reeves, taking part in an insufferably pretentious model of himself on an evening that solely will get extra hilariously painful when he invitations them to his penthouse for an “apocalyptic” recreation of Fact or Dare. Reeves’ cameo is the second his pattern of obscure film appearances reached its final peak and is a first-rate ingredient for the success off this endearing romantic comedy.
Freaked (1993)
Keanu Reeves’ upcoming reunion along with his Wyld Stallyns band mate within the upcoming threequel Invoice & Ted Face the Music will truly mark his and Alex Winter’s second collaboration on a characteristic movie since 1991’s Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey. The first is that this surreal, gross-out 1993 comedy co-directed by Tom Stern and Winter, who additionally stars as a self-centered TV spokesperson compelled to hitch a circus act when his left aspect is remodeled right into a troll-like creature. Reeves stars in an uncredited, unrecognizable, but whole-heartedly delivered position in Freaked as Ortiz, the half-man, half-dog, Spanish-accented chief of the freaks, who likes to host makeshift recreation present competitions from contained in the barn they name residence in his spare time.
Will Keanu Reeves’ position as Sage in The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run surpass these equally weird appearances as his most epically random but? Till we will pretty decide, be sure you test again for extra information on the actor’s subsequent lead position (or cameo) right here on CinemaBlend.
