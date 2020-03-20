The 5 Best Random Keanu Reeves Appearances In Movies

Keanu (2016)

How we didn’t see this coming, I’ll by no means know, contemplating the person’s identify is within the title of this comedy starring dynamic duo Keegan-Michael Key and and co-writer Jordan Peele as cousins who should pose as assassins to retrieve an lovable kitten named Keanu from an intimidating LA drug supplier. When Clarence Goobril (Key) takes his felony efficiency so far as by accident inhaling a strong hallucinogenic with the road identify “Holy Shit,” he embarks on a visit that, after a detour right into a George Michael video, places him face-to-face along with his cousin’s pet kitten, who quotes Keanu Reeves films to him within the voice of Keanu Reeves.

In case you have been initially unable to guess that Keanu is the one making a becoming, but hilariously weird, cameo because the titular kitten in Keanu, Clarence factors it out straight for you.