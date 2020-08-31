The 5 Best VMAs Moments – And The 5 Worst

Nobody anticipated this yr’s MTV VMAs to be typical. The occasion, which often takes place at an area like New York’s Barclays Middle, was pressured to go digital this yr as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however that didn’t cease the community from making an attempt its finest to maintain the spirit of a reside present, properly, alive.

With the challenges of mandated quarantine and social distancing pointers affecting cities coast-to-coast, all of this yr’s performers, together with Girl Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus, pre-recorded their performances. And whereas not all had been taped in New York, most made a nod to town that birthed the as soon as-influential all-music channel again in August 1981. It was a valiant effort, with some artists pulling out all of the manufacturing stops, and others falling flat.

However the night time wasn’t simply all concerning the performances – there have been different noteworthy moments, too, supplied by host Keke Palmer and presenters like Nicole Richie. Learn on for the 5 finest and worst moments of the 2020 MTV VMAs.

The Glory of Gaga

Girl Gaga took residence a whopping 5 awards at this yr’s VMAs, together with the primary ever Tricon award, which honors stars who’re true triple-threats. However the glitter of her moon-individual trophies paled compared to the dazzle of her many outfits and jaw-dropping masks. The imagery of an icon got here collectively for an exhilarating medley efficiency of “Enigma,” “Chromatica II,” “911,” “Rain on Me” and “Silly Love.” Bonus: extra couture for every of her acceptance speeches! In an evening that was heavy on the Gaga worship, we didn’t thoughts it one bit.

The Weeknd’s Phrases

The Weeknd opened this yr’s awards with the dramatic aptitude we’ve come to count on from the visually ahead singer. Taking up the bloodied character his hit music “Blinding Lights,” he shined with a shiner from atop the Edge at Hudson Yards — the best statement deck in New York Metropolis. As a helicopter circled 1,100-feet above floor, The Weeknd capped off the efficiency with a with digital fireworks show over the Hudson River. In the course of the present, The Weeknd turned his two acceptance speeches — for video of the yr and finest R&B — into an announcement for the occasions. “It’s actually exhausting for me to rejoice proper now and revel in this second, so I’m simply going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” the Canadian artist mentioned solemnly.

DaBaby’s Highly effective Message

Rapper DaBaby summed up all of the yr 2020 in 4 minutes together with his medley of “Peephole,” “Blind” and “Rockstar.” Accompanied by dance troupe Jabbawockeez, DaBaby referenced the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter motion in his efficiency, utilizing each masks and a police automobile as props. However probably the most highly effective half was when the artist stood on high of a cop automobile whereas a member of the Jabbawockeez held up an indication that mentioned, “Cease killing us,” in reference to nationwide protests sparked by police brutality. (Price noting: the lyric in “Rockstar” alluding to the rapper having a Glock gun was edited out.) The automobile — and the inexperienced screened metropolis behind him — had been each set on fireplace on the finish.

Miley Cyrus Brings ‘Wrecking Ball’ Full Circle

Miley Cyrus made her annual pilgrimage to the VMAs stage to carry out her new single, “Midnight Sky,” and in addition introduced a little bit of nostalgia. Singing and slinking towards daring-coloured backgrounds, her efficiency fades to white and brings into view a disco ball. A nod to her 2013 music video for “Wrecking Ball,” the prop served as a perennial reminder that whereas Cyrus continues to evolve, she doesn’t skirt her previous.

Maluma and CNCO Ship on the Drive-In

The finest stage of the night time was the drive-during which included an actual-life stage and precise folks within the viewers. And though their performances had been pre-recorded, Latin artists Maluma and CNCO — who carried out “Hawai” and “Beso,” respectively — introduced a lot-wanted power to the gang of socially-distanced automobiles (from a thematically on-level sponsor, Toyota).





Black Eyed Peas’ Glowing Members

File underneath: was that actually needed? The use of glowing physique components on the crotches of not one, however two acts, was among the many moments when one simply needed to wince. First seen on Doja Cat, who sang “Say So” and “Like That” whereas wearing a mermaid-esque bodysuit with illuminated physique components, the Black Eyed Peas picked up the glow-in-the-darkish mantle with their members. At all times one to embrace a hovering house ship, BEP’s will.i.am as soon as once more proved himself the frontman with the plan, as out-there because it may be.

Feeling For Fergie

The Black Eyed Peas have lengthy been recognized to collaborate with all method of artists, and the VMAs allowed them a possibility to deliver out Nicky Jam and Tyga for his or her newest single “Vida Loca.” However when the blokes segued to their 2009 hit “I Gotta Feeling,” Fergie’s absence was felt. She could left the group in 2017, however Fergie was quickly trending on Twitter.

The Absence of Ariana

Although she took residence a mess of awards for her collaboration with Girl Gaga on “Rain on Me” and received finest collaboration with Justin Bieber for “Caught With U,” Ariana Grande solely appeared on stage to carry out as soon as (with Gaga) and didn’t make any acceptance speeches. As an alternative, followers needed to make do with a tweet.