The 5 great absences of Gerardo Martino’s Tri for the last knockout games

Alan Mozo, Pumas soccer player and national team (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

The address of the Mexican team has released the list of players summoned for the closing of the World Cup qualifier in Concacaf. Gerardo Martino and the tricolor team face the last three games of the Octagonal Final in search of a ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The figures of the Mexican group as Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano or Jesus Tecatito Corona, are considered within the planning of the coaching staff. However, usual in each call, elements that are going through a good moment in football and that were left out of the list stand out.

Here are five of the players whose absence draws attention as they are having a good time at their respective clubs and who will not represent Mexico. It is important to mention that both Andrew Saved What Rogelio Funes Mori They will not be for commitments, but it is due to injuries.

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM defender Alan Mozo (2) passes the ball defended by New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Traustason (25) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

If there is an accurate signal to the summons of the Tata is due to the lack of presence on the side of the Pumas from UNAM. Mozo has become a key player in obtaining favorable results for the university students in Liga MX and recently in the Concacaf Champions League where they are already in the semifinals of the championship.

Apparently for the coaching staff of the Argentine, the level of the auriazul does not stand out above those called up by Jesús Angulo, Jorge Sánchez, Israel Reyes or Gerardo Arteaga, elements that normally occupy the same position.

The Chicharito is not considered to represent Mexico since September 2019. Gerardo Martino and the directors of the Mexican Football Federation they have decided wind to the forward of the Selection. Not in relation to his level of play, but to off-court issues that neither the Tata nor Yon de Luisa have made it clear.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández celebrates a goal with the LA Galaxy of the United States. (Photo: Instagram/@ch14_)

Hernandez is playing with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer, he was the team’s top scorer in 2021 and in the current season he already has two goals in his first three league games. Chicharito is he current all-time top scorer for Mexicobut neither this nor his good level are arguments to call him back as demonstrated by the administration of the national squad.

The Santos Laguna goalkeeper was once again left out of the squad list. Until now, the goalkeeper has not been able to make a place in the Tri due to the presence of Ochoa, Talavera, Cota and Orozco, all veteran soccer players.

It is true that the moment at the club level is bad (the Warriors were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League through Montréal and in the MX League they are in eleventh position after a difficult start to the tournament), but individual performance has not changed to stop considering their skills as outstanding.

Acevedo impressed Cruz Azul with his saves that prevented a draw on matchday 7 of Clausura 2022. (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

The 21-year-old player has established himself in the midfield of the Cruz Azul Machine. Lira’s solidity in the light blue containment has allowed the team to qualify for the semifinals of the Concachampions and be the fifth in the classification of the local tournament. With the absolute Mexican National Team, the soccer player has been called only twice.

Of the list, it is perhaps the one with the fewest arguments to claim a place in the Tri. The former Chivas and Cruz Azul had been a recurring element in Gerardo Martino’s calls, but apparently his little participation with the Spanish Celta de Vigo has left him without the opportunity to participate in the closing of the Octagonal Final.

Orbelín Pineda played from the 62nd minute of the match and had an opportunity to score a goal (Photo: Twitter/@RCCelta)

