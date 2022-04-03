The 5 marks of Maradona in World Cups that Lionel Messi could break in Qatar 2022

Messi goes for several records that Diego holds in World Cups

Time passes and there is something that does not stop: the comparisons between Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi. Statistics lovers are crouching on the eve of the next Qatar World Cupin which Rosario will take a light advantage over the historic 10 once his call for the Argentine team is confirmed. Leo will play his fifth World Cup and will surpass the four in which Pelusa competed (Spain 82, Mexico 86, Italy 90 and United States 94).

This record of presences will be consummated with the mere summons of Lionel Scaloni to Messi facing the maximum event at the country level, although there are other issues in which the Paris Saint Germain star can get ahead of Maradona, according to the production of his performance in the next World Cup. Lionel Messi, present at the contests in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, goes for four other Maradona marks with the National Team shirt in World Cups.

1. PRESENCE IN WORLD CUP

After the frustration due to his cut in the squad list for Argentina 78, César Luis Menotti took Diego Maradona to Spain 82. The Ten It was not in all its splendor and he said goodbye expelled against Brazil in the second round, where the national team was eliminated. redemption came in Mexico 86, where he wrote one of the most important pages of world football. On Italy 90, dragging a serious ankle injury, endured the pain to lead Carlos Bilardo’s team to the final. And in United States 94FIFA “cut off his legs” with positive doping after the victory against Nigeria.

Maradona played 4 World Cups: Spain 82, Mexico 86, Italy 90 and United States 94

More than one fantasized about the call of Maradona by Daniel Passarella for France 98, but the Fluff He had retired the previous year and was not in optimal physical or football conditions to play his fifth World Cup, something that Lionel Messi will achieve next November, who will also displace Javier Mascheranopresent from Germany 2006 to Russia 2018.

At just 18 years old, Messi was José Pekerman’s bet for Germany 2006. His image remained for posterity sitting on the substitute bench during the elimination in the quarterfinals against the Teutons. Once on the field, the frustration was replicated in the same instance in South Africa 2010 against the same rival, this time wearing the number 10 of the national team. In Brazil 2014, glory was closer than ever but the final was left in the hands of the Germans. And in Russia 2018, in a turbulent context due to the relationship with the coaching staff, Argentina said goodbye in the round of 16 against France.

Messi will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar 2022 and will reach the line of the historic Mexicans Antonio Carabajal (Brazil 50, Switzerland 54, Sweden 58, Chile 62 and England 66) and Rafael Marquez (Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), the German Lothar Matthaus (Spain 82, Mexico 86, Italy 90, United States 94 and France 98) and the Italian Gianluigi Buffon (France 98, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014).

In addition, along with Messi, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Mexicans will reach five World Cups Guillermo Memo Ochoa and Andres Guardado (all competed in the same cups as the Argentine).

2. NUMBER OF MATCHES PLAYED

Messi could surpass Maradona in number of games played in World Cups

Among the four World Cups in which he participated, Maradona reaped a total of 21 games played. There were five in Spain 1982, seven in Mexico 1986, another seven in Italy 1990 and only two in the United States 1994. Diego is, to date, the Argentine footballer with the most appearances in World Cups.

Behind the historical star appears Javier Mascherano with 20 and precisely Messi with 19 world cup matches. Further behind was Mario Alberto Kempes, with 18. If the flea He plays in the three matches for the group stage, he will become the Argentine footballer with the most matches in the history of the World Cups.

3. NUMBER OF MATCHES AS ARGENTINE CAPTAIN

Maradona was Argentine captain in 16 World Cup matches (Shutterstock)

After the captaincy of Daniel Alberto Passarella in the World Cup in Spain 82, Carlos Salvador Bilardo gave the ribbon to Maradona for Mexico 86. Diego wore the bracelet in the seven appearances of the Argentine team, as in the seven of Italy 90. Alfio Basile renewed his captaincy for the United States 94 and the Ten he wore it against Greece and Nigeria. After being kicked out of the Cup for positive doping, Oscar Ruggeri placed it against Bulgaria and Romania. Total, Diego Armando Maradona registered 16 matches as captain of Argentina in World Cups.

Messi was just a youth in Germany 2006, but Maradona himself (manager of the national team) named him sub-captain in South Africa 2010. As captain Javier Mascherano rested in the third game of the group stage against Greece, he was Leo the one who wore the ribbon in the 2-0 victory. Already during Alejandro Sabella’s cycle, the coaching staff gave the responsibility to Rosario, who covered his biceps with the C band in the seven presentations during Brazil 2014. And the same thing happened under the leadership of Jorge Sampaoli in the four Russia matches 2018. In total, Messi captained Argentina in 12 World Cup matches. If the National Team reaches the round of 16 and the flea he plays all the duels, he will catch up with Maradona.

4. NUMBER OF GOALS

Messi has scored 6 World Cup goals: the last one was against Nigeria in Russia 2018 (Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Argentina’s top scorer in World Cups is Gabriel Omar Batistuta: celebrated 10 times with conquests in the United States 94, France 98 and Korea-Japan 2002. Behind his figure appear Guillermo Stabile (turned all into Uruguay 1930) and Diego Armando Maradona, with 8.

Diego made his World Cup debut with a brace against Hungary in Spain 82. Later, in Mexico 86, he scored goals against Italy in the first round, England (a brace in the quarters) and Belgium (a brace in the semis). With the gunpowder wet in Italy 90, he retaliated with a true marvel in the 4-0 win against Greece in the United States 94. That was his last conquest in World Cups.

Messi, who a while ago surpassed Batistuta in the general table of top national scorers, is located in the fourth place in World Championships together with Mario Alberto Kempes, with 6. Leo he scored against Serbia and Montenegro (Germany 2006) and was at odds with the net in South Africa 2010. He retaliated in Brazil 2014 with goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria (double). The sixth was in the match against Nigeria in Russia 2018.

5. NUMBER OF ASSISTS

Maradona assisted Burruchaga in the defining goal of Mexico 86 (Colorsport / Shutterstock)

Messi makes up a trio of Argentine soccer players who reached the highest number of assists in World Cup matches. The one who boasts the most is Diego Armando Maradona, who reached a total of 8 in the four he starred in. With 6 are Lionel and Juan Sebastián Verónwhich witnessed three World Cup events (France 98, Korea-Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010).

LIONEL MESSI’S 19 MATCHES IN THE WORLD CUP

Germany 2006 :

· Argentina 6-0 Serbia and Montenegro (entered 15 ‘and scored a goal)

· Argentina 0-0 Holland (played as a starter 70 ‘)

· Argentina 2-1 to Mexico (entered and played 36 ‘)

South Africa 2010 :

· Argentina 1-0 Nigeria (played the 90′)

· Argentina 4-1 South Korea (played the 90′)

· Argentina 2-0 Greece (captain and played the 90′)

· Argentina 3-1 Mexico (played the 90′)

· Argentina 0-4 Germany (played the 90′)

Brazil 2014 :

· Argentina 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (captain, played the 90′ ​​and scored a goal)

· Argentina 1-0 Iran (captain, played the 90′ and scored a goal)

· Argentina 3-2 Nigeria (captain, played the 90′ ​​and scored two goals)

· Argentina 1-0 Switzerland (captain and played the 120′)

· Argentina 1-0 Belgium (captain and played the 90′)

· Argentina 0-0 Holland (captain and played the 120′)

· Argentina 0-1 Germany (captain and played the 120′)

Russia 2018 :

· Argentina 1-1 Iceland (captain and played the 90′)

· Argentina 0-3 Croatia (captain and played the 90′)

· Argentina 2-1 Nigeria (captain, played the 90′ ​​and scored a goal)

· Argentina 3-4 France (captain and played the 90′)

