The 5 Most Common Video Marketing Mistakes on Instagram

When planning a digital marketing campaign creating a social media marketing strategy, especially Instagram video marketing is an essential part. This is why it is so important to know how to handle social media.

Below digital experts from software application development company JatApp break down the five most common video marketing mistakes made on Instagram.

Videos Are Too Long

First of all, you’ve got the most common video marketing mistake which is making your videos too long. You need to remember that the attention span of your followers is not that long, so if your video requires too much of their time, they will likely prefer to ignore it rather than get involved and waste several minutes of their day to watch something.

At the same time, videos that are too long often lose their value because they are either inconsistent or don’t have enough information in them. People want to be either entertained or educated, so you need to decide which of the two you will try to do with your content and settle for that trajectory instead of trying to do everything at once or nothing at all.

The Topic Is Irrelevant

Another extremely widespread problem is using irrelevant topics for your videos. When you have many things to talk about you will likely notice that you can’t decide what to start with. Consequently, this is exactly the reason why you need to be more attentive to what your content is about, what you want to focus on, what kind of message you want to send, etc.

Do some good research and see what is currently trending. Hot topics can be effective for you to get on the scene and start a new conversation, especially if you have a unique perspective on the matter. Nevertheless, don’t forget to create evergreen content as well because this is the content that will remain relevant for a longer period of time and will continue attracting attention.

Disregarding Branding

Branding is perhaps the primary reason for businesses to turn to social media platforms. Business owners want to create a certain image for their companies which means marketing needs to be done properly. This is why disregarding branding can have an extremely negative effect on your video marketing campaign because your audience will simply be lost and confused.

At the same time, doing branding incorrectly can also have drastic consequences. You need to make sure that you create a complete and consistent brand image that does not mislead your viewers and followers. If you want to be funny, then you need to be funny. If you want to be informative, you need to be informative. It’s as simple as that, but it is not always easy to achieve.

Forgetting Analytics

Many social media managers, unfortunately, mostly focus on how they manage their social media marketing campaign and forget to analyze the performance of this same campaign. The problem is that if you don’t track the performance of your content, you might not notice a problem with it when there actually will be one. If you become irrelevant or the content loses its quality, you might not do enough to prevent the whole campaign from failing.

When it comes to videos on Instagram, you need to track anything from views to likes to comments People who tag others under the video can also help out a lot as do the shares on Instagram Stories. In other words, all kind of activity related to videos is important and needs to be tracked as best as possible. You need to give a lot of attention to it and analyze it to improve it eventually.

Selling Too Much

Last but not least, you need to avoid selling too much in your videos. If you start promoting your brand and your products too much, people will notice. And once they notice, they might turn away from you and go to another brand or content creator that will supply them with similar content of higher quality. Instead of focusing on selling, you need to focus on being informative or entertaining.

That being said, never forget about including a call to action at the end of each of your videos. You can also add the CTA to the caption but adding it to your videos is acceptable too. For example, if you want people to follow your account, ask them to do so. If you want them to tag someone in the comments, encourage them to do just so. Just remember what you should focus on and do what you usually do.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, avoiding these mistakes and using the tips from the article to make your video marketing better is extremely important for your brand’s image. Do everything you can to improve your video marketing campaign and you will see significant changes.