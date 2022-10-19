The 50 best coaches today: the four Argentines that make up the list

This Tuesday the list with the 50 best technical directors of the moment was published and four Argentine coaches stand out in it. Mauricio Pochettino, Marcelo Gallardo, Diego Pablo Simeone and Lionel Scaloni They are part of this prestigious ranking prepared by Four Four Two magazine.

Who got the number one spot? Pep Guardiola. The coach of Manchester City He remains at the top, as in 2021, because “he can still suffocate the best in the world with the ball” and for his work at the helm of Manchester City, the last Premier League champion. “He never stops and always evolves. That is why he is the best”, indicates the magazine that places the Spaniard as the best of the moment and of his generation, in addition to pointing him out as a source of inspiration for his colleagues.

Second comes the experienced Carlo Ancelotti. In front of the Real Madridthe Italian won the Champions League again: “It may not be counter press o pick-upbut Don Carlo is an old-fashioned man doing an old-fashioned job to make the Galacticos stick.”

The podium closes it Jürgen Kloppwho has managed to Liverpool return to being the powerful team that it used to be in other times and that in recent years seemed to have forgotten it. “Tactically, Klopp has completely transformed the game.”

In the extensive list, there is room for four Argentines, curiously one of them without a job.

Position 10 – Diego Pablo Simeone

Diego Simeone has transformed Atlético de Madrid (Reuters)

entered his consciousness when caught David Beckham in a net of his own making. He has played the supervillain ever since. The only man capable of defeating Real Madrid and Barcelona without the resources of either… and he’s still in the top 10.

Every season it seems like this could be the one where Diego Simeone runs out of gas. In the last three years they have lost Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godín, Rodri, Juanfran, Lucas Hernández, Álvaro Morata, Thomas Partey – at the last minute, with no hope of finding a replacement – and yet Atlético de Madrid still had The League in 2020/21. Blocked from November. Griezmann and Morata have returned, and although Ateti no longer instill fear of God in their rivals, they play the numbers game.

Simeone is indestructible, for sure. His 4-4-2 morphed into an iteration of three back as Marcos Llorente and Luis Suarez became the leaders at the heart of Ateti’s latest software update. El Cholo shreds the numbers; he knows how many goals to avoid and how many to score to stay ahead of the game, and his team still seems to be punching above his weight. Whats Next? We are not sure. We’re pretty sure Simeone will survive the apocalypse, yes.

16th place – Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni dreams of making history in Qatar (Reuters)

Argentina won its first trophy since 1993 with last year’s Copa America victory, making Scaloni the first Argentine coach to win something with Lionel Messi in his team, which has to be worth something.

Now, he is one of the favorites for the World Cup. He may be the most sensible manager of a generation (well, they hired Bielsa) and he has a good sense of balance, knowing how to best use the incredible talent that Albaceleste has. Underestimate Scaloni at his own peril.

22nd place – Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is currently free (Reuters)

Mauricio Pochettino’s performance in the first leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season confirmed many things. That his managerial values ​​were sinking into his players, of course, but also that he could handle the heat of a European cauldron: an accusation leveled at him while he was at Tottenham. Okay, so football heritage prevailed in the second installment, but Poch has come out of his time in Paris a better manager. It’s an impossible job anyway, right?

In his time in the Parc des Princes, he killed the albatross by winning a trophy and demonstrated on more than one occasion that the subtleties of his tactical play – marking the man in specific European games, playing a mid-block to counter his three attackers – are still sharp. The Parisians did not feel like parts of Pochettino … and yet he did quite well. Now let’s see him back with an underdog and barking one more time with that high pressure.

Place 31 – Marcelo Gallardo

Marcelo Gallardo is considered the best coach in the history of River Plate (Reters)

Marcelo Gallardo has been linked with every job on the B list and above in the eight years he has managed River Plate. Now, he finally walks out as a legend.

A capricious, expressive and aggressive coach in his style, Gallardo has established himself as a born winner in Argentina and led River to two Copa Libertadores among the many other domestic titles he has won. It will be fascinating to see where he goes next – hopefully the Premier League.

The complete ranking

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

2. Carlos Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

3. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

4. Antonio Conte (Tottenham)

5. Stefano Pioli (Milan)

6. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

7. Thomas Tuchel (no club)

8. Graham Potter (Chelsea)

9. Julián Nagelsmann (Germany national team)

10. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

11. Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)

12. Christophe Galtier (PSG)

13. Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

14. Xavi (Barcelona)

15. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

16. Lionel Scaloni (Argentina national team)

17. Christian Streich (SC Friburgo)

18. Roberto Mancini (Italy national team)

19. Urs Fisher (Union Berlin)

20. Unai Emery (Villarreal)

21. Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt)

22. Mauricio Pochettino (without club)

23. Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

24. Arne Slot (Feyenoord)

25. David Moyes (Everton)

26. Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras)

27. Luciano Spalletti (Naples)

28. Julen Lopetegui (sin club)

29. Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark national team)

30. Ange Postecoglou (Celtic)

31. Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)

32. Tite (Brazil selection)

33. Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)

34. Luis Enrique (Spain team)

35. Jose Mourinho (AS Roma)

36. Ivan Juric (Turin)

37. Thomas Frank (Brentford)

38. Regis Le Bris (Lorient)

39. Marco Silva (Fulham)

40. Simone Inzaghi (Inter de Milan)

41. Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton & Hove Albion)

42. Ígor Tudor (Olympique Marseille)

43. Lucien Favre (Niza)

44. Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Rangers)

45. Pablo Fonseca (Lille)

46. ​​Vicenzo Italiano (Fiorentina)

47. Jesse March (Leeds United)

48. Marco Rose (RB Leipzig)

49. Maurizio Sarri (Lazio)

50. Gareth Southgate (England team)

KEEP READING:

The fleeting “appearance” of Messi in the delivery of the Ballon d’Or that earned one of the most thunderous ovations of the gala

Concern in Portugal: Diogo Jota will not play the World Cup due to a “serious injury” and three other players are at risk

Courtois exploded against the Ballon d’Or after awarding Benzema: “It seems that scoring a goal is better than stopping it”