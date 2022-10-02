The 52nd General Assembly of the OAS with dictatorships and State terrorism

52nd General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).

From October 5 to 7, in Lima Peru with the motto “together against inequality and discrimination” it carries out its 52 regular session of the General Assemblythe supreme body of the Organization of American States (OAS). The reality of the Americas shows the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua holding power with state terrorism and institutionalized violations of human rights, prisoners, political exiles, torture, murders, narco-states and impunity, in the face of the inter-American system so far powerless to fulfill their obligations to preserve and restore democracy to the peoples. Nothing indicates that this General Assembly marks a change due to the inaction of the leaders of the democracies of the Americas.

In the field of Public International Law, an international organization, such as the OAS, is a subject of international law organized as a political instance built and integrated by the member states with specific objectives, in which representation is exercised by the governments. For this reason an international organization adopts the policies and agenda of the majority of its members.

The OAS is the most important international organization in the Americas created by the Letter signed at the IX American International Conference on April 30, 1948 carried out in Bogotá that entered into force on December 13, 1951. It is part of the United Nations system and establishes as its purpose “to strengthen peace and security in the Continent… to promote and consolidate democracy…”. On September 11, 2001 in Lima, the Inter-American Democratic Charter was signed, whose article 1 establishes that “The peoples of the Americas have the right to democracy and their governments have the obligation to promote and defend it.”

There are two Americas, one democratic and the other dictatorial, and the axis of confrontation is not ideological, it is existential, dictatorship against democracy. The OAS is part of this confrontation as an actor, battlefield, and target.

The dictatorships dominated the OAS in the Insulza period with control of the vote of almost all the governments of the Latin American countries. With Venezuelan wealth they financed the seizure of power through elections and/or with previous violent or soft coups in South American countries, they controlled those in the Caribbean with Petrocaribe. With a majority of votes, the OAS policy -from 2005 to 2015- was to ignore its Constitutive Charter and the Inter-American Democratic Charter, human rights violations and the establishment of narco-states.

With the change of governments in the region, the context of representation in the OAS also changes. In 2015, Luis Almagro was elected Secretary General of the OAS and, within the framework of the new regional political reality, he became a leader of democracy because he reinstated the validity of the Inter-American Democratic Charter with the reports on Venezuela, pointing out his dictatorship, and then qualify the Cuban regime as a “jinx dictatorship”.

Castrochavism has executed a counterattack in recent years to support the dictatorship of Cuba. Has lost Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, a large part of the control of the Caribbean countries, has lost Venezuela’s representation in the OAS, has the support of the dictatorial governments of Argentina and Mexico and has installed presidents in Peru, Chile and Colombia who, held back by democratic institutions, are still partial backup. He has lost control of the OAS and is openly plotting to destroy the OAS and remove Secretary Almagro.

The concrete actions of the OAS depend on the decision and vote of the governments of the member countries, which between dictatorships, governments for dictators and relative control shows that 21st century socialism or Castrochavism is still in the minority but with the capacity to produce the neutralization or stagnation of the organization in pure declarations that, in addition to being redundant, do not fulfill the purposes and obligations of the OAS and are repudiated by the peoples. With this Castrochavista blockade due to the inaction of the democratic leaders, Secretary Almagro is paralyzed and the dictatorships have slowed down his momentum, deteriorating his management.

Addressing inequality and discrimination is important, but it is only an agenda of stalemate or blockade in a region with political prisoners, torture, exile, humanitarian crises, state terrorism, crimes against humanity, narco-states, and the atrocities seen in real time. perpetrated by the transnational organized crime regimes of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua. Taking concrete actions to end those dictatorships that attack them is something that the leaders of the democracies of the Americas seem to want as an agenda.

