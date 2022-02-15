The $6.5 million watch LeBron James wore during Super Bowl LVI

LeBron James was one of the stars who was enjoying the big game on Sunday (USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James was one of the many stars that this weekend enjoyed the Super Bowl LVI that consecrated Los Angeles Rams about Cincinnati Bengals in a vibrant game that was decided at the last minute. The basketball player of the Lakers supported the champions from one of the stands and did not skimp on luxuries for his look in the SoFi Stadium.

In addition to placing rings and necklaces on his body, the brand new top scorer in the history of the NBA wore an exclusive watch on his left wrist Tiffany of which there are only 170 units worldwide, which has made it one of the most coveted in recent times.

It is specifically a Tiffany-Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711, whose steel model with a blue dial was withdrawn from the market this year, so its value skyrocketed. To have dimension, one of them was auctioned in December 2021 and the bidding started in USD 20 thousand He finished in $6.5 millionincluding taxes.

Probably, LeBron purchased this gem before the recall announcement, so you will have paid much less for it. But the truth is that today he owns one of the most expensive wristwatches in existence and took advantage of the Super Bowl LVIone of the most watched sporting events in the world, to show it off.

The luxurious watch LeBron James wore in Super Bowl LVI (@vertigo1983)

The basketball player was in the SoFi Stadium during the big game on Sunday supporting the Rams, Los Angeles franchise, who finally kept the trophy Vince Lombardi by overcoming 23-20 a Cincinnati Bengals in a captivating final whose decisive touchdown happened with 1.30 minutes left in the game. The Lakers star was able to enjoy the victory of his favorite team and also enjoyed a great rap and hip-hop show at halftime.

A big demand for LeBron, who became the leading scorer in the NBA by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by reaching 44,157 points between the regular phase and the playoffs in the loss of the Lakers by 115-117 at Chase Center from San Francisco. The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, owner of four NBA titles, must still advance steadily to snatch another record from the legendary player who shone in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers between the late 1960s and the late 1980s. stage, he recorded 38,387 points in the regular phase, being the leader to date. LeBron is still nearly 2,000 points off that record.

