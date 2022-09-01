The 6 atrocities revealed by the UN report on the Chinese regime’s abuses in Xinjiang

Retention center in Xinjiang, which the regime calls (Reuters)

The UN report released on Wednesday on abuses in Xinjiang noted that China “has committed serious human rights violations” in its “fight against terrorism” policies, detailing atrocities committed against Uyghurs and members of other majority Muslim groups.

Here are the main arguments of the UN.

Arbitrary mass arrests

The UN report describes a “large-scale arbitrary arrest pattern” in Xinjiang, where individuals suspected of terrorism are held in high security facilities without due process and for an indefinite period of time.

Having too many children, wearing a veil or beard, or not using a passport are cited as behaviors that can lead authorities to identify individuals at risk of “extremism” and flag them for possible detention. There are recent signs of a shift to formal prison sentences “as the main method of large-scale incarceration and deprivation of liberty,” according to the report.

A facial recognition device installed by the Chinese regime to grant residents access to its compound at a gate in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Reuters)

Many were detained without their families being informed, he adds.

torture and rape

The report says “credible” allegations of torture and sexual assault, including rape, have been found in Xinjiang detention centers.

Former inmates interviewed by the UN describe being beaten in “tiger chairs” -used by the Chinese police to immobilize those questioned-, having been forced to undergo medical treatment without explanation and having suffered rape and “invasive gynecological examinations”. “The government’s widespread denial of all allegations, as well as its humiliating and sexist attacks on those who have come forward to share their experiences… increased the indignity and suffering of survivors,” the statement says. UN.

Tiger Chair (image: Human Rights Watch)

The evidence is overwhelming, based on the testimonies of the victims.

“Former detainees interviewed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had spent periods of time, generally between two months and 18 months, in centers in eight different geographical locations, including the autonomous prefectures of Ili, Aksu, Bayingol, Hotan, Karamay and Urumqi. Two-thirds of the 26 former detainees interviewed stated that they had been subjected to treatment that would amount to torture and/or other forms of ill-treatmenteither in the vocational training centers themselves or in the context of the referral processes to the vocational training centers”, the text states.

And he adds: “These complaints indicate that ill-treatment took place during interrogations or as a form of punishment for (alleged) infractions. Accounts included being beaten with batons, including electric batons, while they were tied hand and foot in the so-called ‘tiger chair’; have been subjected to interrogations with water on the face; have been subjected to prolonged isolation; and have been forced to sitlying motionless on small stools for prolonged periods”.

Tiger’s Chair (Illustration: Russell Christian/Human Rights Watch)

And some former detainees also spoke of various forms of sexual violenceincluding some cases of rape, which mainly affected women.

forced medical treatment

Another aspect pointed out is the one referring to forced medical treatment: “Almost all the interviewees described that they were regularly given injections, pills or both, as well as that blood samples were regularly collected in the facilities of the vocational training center”.

“Interviewees were consistent in their descriptions of how the drugs administered made them feel drowsy. One interviewee, for example, described the process as follows: ‘We were getting one tablet a day. It looked like aspirin. They would line us up and someone wearing gloves would systematically check our mouths to make sure we swallowed it.’ Although the frequency of these medical interventions and treatments varied according to the interviewees, both the injections and the administration of what were described as ‘white pills’ occurred at the beginning of their internment and throughout their stay in the vocational training centres. None of the interviewees was duly informed about these medical treatments, nor did they feel in a position to refuse them. In such circumstances, informed consent cannot be inferred.” warns the report.

Sterilizations and abortions

The UN indicates that it has spoken with women who say they have been “forced to have an abortion or to insert contraceptive intrauterine devices.”

The report considers these allegations credible and points to the sharp drop in birth rates in Xinjiang since 2017, also based on a white paper from Beijing that linked having many children with religious extremism.

“There are credible indications of violations of reproductive rights through the coercive application of family planning policies,” says the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, confirmed that she received pressure from the Chinese regime not to publish the report (Reuters)

Suppression of religious freedom

The report criticizes China’s “exceptionally broad interpretations of extremism,” which criminalizes activities “connected to enjoying cultural and religious life.”

Wearing a hijab or giving children Muslim names are flagged as signs of “religious extremism” that “can lead to serious consequences for these people,” the report says.

The High Commissioner also notes “deeply worrying” reports of the destruction of mosques and cemeteries in the region.

forced labor

The UN also found signs of “elements of coercion” in some employment programs in Xinjiang, in line with long-standing denunciations of forced labor by the United States and other Western countries.

The report cites government statements that speak of transferring interns from vocational centers to factories, and questions whether “such programs can be considered entirely voluntary.”

The report, which stopped short of talking about genocide, is nonetheless forceful. “These human rights violations, as documented in this assessment, stem from a domestic ‘anti-terrorism law system’ that is deeply problematic from the perspective of international human rights norms and standards. It contains vague, broad, and open concepts that leave officials with great discretion to interpret and apply broad powers of investigation, prevention, and coercion, in a context of limited guarantees and little independent supervision. This framework, which is vulnerable to discriminatory application, has led in practice to the large-scale arbitrary deprivation of liberty of members of the Uyghur community and other predominantly Muslim communities (…) at least between 2017 and 2019″, warns the report.

CALCULATION OF THE AFFECTED POPULATION

In this investigation, the UN does not offer specific figures on the number of people who came to be in these camps, where in recent years it has been stated that one million people came to be interned.

However, the analysis of different sources of information -including official sources- allows him to calculate that between 10% and 20% of the adult population belonging to an ethnic minority residing in various counties and towns of Xinjiang could have been detained between 2017 and 2018.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

The UN denounced the Chinese regime for gross human rights violations against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region

Putin gets closer to Xi Jinping: studies buying yuan for 70 billion dollars