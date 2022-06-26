The 6 graphic details of Forza Motorsport that have made me realize that the game is on another level

There are companies that do things well and others that always seek to go where no one has ever done before. Turn 10 is in the latter case, and proves it to us with an absolutely amazing driving game: Forza Motorsport. Here everything that has fascinated me of what has been shown so far.

One of the good things about being in the video game sector is that you go to presentations and discover what’s new first-hand. You always stay with some developer or company because of the way they work, and without a doubt both Dan Greenawalt and Turn 10 Studios They have always been a source of admiration for me. They don’t mind spending several minutes showing you the details of the tires, showing you telemetric data or videos of how they captured the sound on the circuits. They live it, and it is not to praise them without more. They really love working on cars and making video games.

That’s why, when they presented the new Forza Motorsport the other day, I wasn’t at all surprised that they went into all those details that make the difference, and that I certainly think are a symptom of a step forward in the driving genre. The developers of Playground Games showed us with Forza Horizon 5 the power of the next generation of graphics with the potential of Xbox Series. Now Turn 10 wants to pick up the baton and push the limits even further, with some such spectacular advances that it seemed like a good idea to collect them in the same article. Are you coming?

Much improved lighting

What Forza 7 did in its day was very good, but it has been that it has been to see the lighting of Forza Motorsport and be perplexed by the enormous progress achieved. The dynamic lighting system allows you to create beautiful scenes, with the shadows of the trees falling on the road, or seeing the glare of light peeking through the branches. The very incidence of the sun’s rays on the cars and objects on the circuits produces brightness never before seen in the saga, giving each scene tremendous realism. If you want to see it in depth, this video collects an impressive comparison.

reflective surfaces

With this I was absolutely speechless. Forza Motorsport capitalizes on ray tracing with great intensity. The most impressive scene of this demonstration was seeing a car reflected in the plate of another while overtaking it. The most impressive thing is that this reflection not only occurred in the usual areas, but also in the rear view mirror and rear spoiler, demonstrating the extremely high level of detail that Turn 10 is applying to this video game. Forza 7 had reflective surfaces, but this is definitely on another level.

advanced geometry

Forza 7 had great vehicle design, but what we’ve seen in this demo is a truly next-gen visual experience. The saga has stood out for allowing you to enjoy the degree of detail applied to each car, and this time you will be able to enjoy it to the fullest. The scene where you see the guts of a single-seater engine represent what I’m saying. Advanced modeling, coupled with the use of shaders, make the carbon fiber or anodized aluminum used in manufacturers shine with absolute realism.

A promising damage system

A pending issue in many driving games is the damage system, especially in the visual part. We are tired of seeing how a big impact is resolved with a few small scratches: cars seem unbreakable. What Forza Motorsport has shown us in its presentation video is very promising, because each scratch is independent of the others and is generated depending on the impact zone. We can see how the paint is damaged, but also the different dents. It seems like another step forward.

True day and night cycles

One of the biggest problems with Forza 7 is that it didn’t feature a well-integrated, dynamic lighting system. As a consequence, the day and night cycles, as well as the rain, were only available for some circuits. On this occasion, thanks to the use of the latest hardware, all the stages will enjoy light variability that will even make different things appear day and night on and off the track. For example, we were able to see an amusement park with fireworks at dusk, something that gives us the possibility of enjoying different settings.

The photorealism of the scenarios

In Turn 10 they affirm that Forza Motorsport is the most technologically advanced driving video game to date, and to prove it they have shown us the Maple Valley circuit, one of the most iconic in the Forza saga. Combining the incredible work in modeling and textures with dynamic lighting, the vegetation is alive, the water seems real and the asphalt shows the damage caused by the passage of time, with cracks, but also with the imperfections of the pavement. You can even see how autumn trees drop some of their leaves. Details are not lacking.