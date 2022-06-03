The 6 keys to Street Fighter 6: reasons to believe in the king of 2D fighting

Street Fighter 6 convinces with facts. Capcom has proposed in its first sample of content a video game willing to celebrate the legacy of a historical franchise and that faces the future with optimism and the desire to strike a blow in the fighting genre. What do we know after the presentation at the State of Play?

Hard day for professional haters. Capcom has managed to become one of the great protagonists of a State of Play that has served to show its two great weapons for 2023: the remake of Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6. The second arrived at the Sony event after becoming the most discussed and debated logo of the decade so far , a debate as useful as watching paint dry, but drawn out to absurdity by gamers who seem to only enjoy video games if they criticize them. What was shown yesterday by those from Osaka is so solid and so promising that there is no other option but to remove the cretins from the equation: It’s time to enjoy what’s to come with the sixth Street Fighter

We discussed it in his presentation a few months ago: Street Fighter IV, one of the most celebrated episodes of the franchise and the engine of the resurrection of an entire genre that lives today its most golden age, was not received in its day in the best way despite the greatness that it treasured from its first bars. Motivated by lovers of the Street Fighter VI logo, it seems that Capcom has become serious and has wanted to please fans with an avalanche of information that allows us to know what awaits us at their command next year 2023. The best news? It seems that the sixth installment will be a Street Fighter of Street Fighters: the best of each house in the same game.

In fact, the publisher has also shown an authentic adaptation to the needs of the genre and the users, adapting the controls to what it seems that we will have in Project L in the near future, the other great project in the world fight and without forgetting the players. more traditional, who will be able to enjoy the revamped World Tour mode. Shall we review the keys? I tell you the six keys to the future of 2D fighting.

The Drive System, the main axis of Street Fighter 6

Five bars to make pure fantasy in the new Street Fighter. Capcom has placed them under the life bar and they are interchangeable for different options. The Drive Impact, for example, takes the bases of the Focus Attack from Street Fighter 4 in exchange for a bar. The Drive Rush, on the other hand, cancels attacks for a dash to execute devastating combos in exchange for three bars or one if we parry. Wait, parry? Effectively! The most famous mechanic from Street Fighter 3 is back, allowing you to recover lost Drive bars for each well-executed parry. Finally, the EX attacks are now called Overdrive Art and are exchanged with Drive System tanks and the Drive Reversal exchanges two bars for a Zero Saga Alpha Counter.

A more aggressive Street Fighter?

You may have noticed that risk is rewarded in the Drive System, but also that the new EX attacks are exchanged for Drive System bars and not for a super bar. Taking into account that the combat begins with the five tanks full, it means that the combat begins in style and with all the tools available to do a lot of damage to the rivals. It is not the first time that something like this has happened in the Street Fighter saga: Street Fighter Alpha 3, one of the most celebrated chapters, did the same. The rescue promises strong emotions from minute one of the fight.

The RE Engine asks for it

It seems from the past to have a studio engine, but the work of the Japanese with their RE Engine is beyond doubt. He has hit it in Resident Evil, he has hit it in Devil May Cry and he is going to hit it in Street Fighter 6. Bet on ink brush strokes like in Street Fighter IV looks like a great and colorful aesthetic decision. The characters look spectacular, the settings shine at a high level and everything seems to work in the fighting game as it has in survival horror and hack and slash. The RE Engine still has to give a lot of joy, I don’t look at anyone, Resident Evil 4 remake.

World Tour, the new single player mode

Although these days competition is more interesting than single-player modes, it speaks well of Capcom for having picked up the gauntlet after everything that happened in Street Fighter 5 and having created a game mode as ambitious as the World Tour. Little is actually known but there are interesting tracks that sound delicious for any traditional fan of the saga: we will create our own fighter from scratch, we will visit the legendary Metro City and we will battle against some classics of the Final Fight saga. Will Capcom be able to create something as iconic as the Alpha 3 World Tour but with today’s technology?

Without forgetting eSports, of course

Because without eSports today we wouldn’t be talking about new Guilty Gear, Mortal Kombat, Tekken or what concerns us today, Street Fighter. It seems that the lobby is going to be similar to what Arc System Works has been doing before Guilty Gear Strive, but the great key of the software is in the commitment to rollback netcode, that guarantees online stability never seen before for the Capcom saga. Despite being Comanche territory, the publisher wanted to wink at new players with a simplified game system that will help the curious delve into the fabulous world of fighting games. I would also highlight the simulated eSports commentators, but if Sh4rin and Aalasthor are not narrating I don’t want to know anything about it.

Spoiler alert: the fighters have been leaked!

No spoilers: all good news. Do not continue reading if you do not want to know which fighters will be announced from here. A very credible leak has presented the eight World Warriors of Street Fighter 2, but the selection of new fighters is wide, surpassing the barrier of 20 protagonists. Naturally, he hopes that it will expand over the next few years with new applicants, so the most obvious absences can be palliated over time. They are risky, modern and promising designs, but it is still early to say anything: when we get our hands on them we will be able to specify more about each of the fighters.