The 7 best applications to watch IPTV on Windows 10 and 11

IPTV lists in recent years have gained great strength on the network. A short time ago they were really unknown and few people could have one installed on their computer, but now it is easy for anyone to have wanted to investigate IPTV in one of them in order to have great ease when watching television on any device.

In the case of Windows, there are many applications that exist to be able to exploit this type of service that we find on the Internet in an open way. In this article we are going to focus above all on recommending the best applications for be able to use these IPTV lists.

What you should know about IPTV lists and their legality

Before getting into the matter, you should know that IPTV means Internal Protocol Television and it is a technology that allows you to distribute network video or audio over the internet. Basically what you would be achieving is installing a television channel on your computer without resorting to operator platforms. Obviously you always have to choose the best possible option that guarantees both stability and quality. Keep in mind that the operators are not something that fascinates them, and they always try to close them, although it is difficult to control. This is because when one closes, another appears instantly.

And if you wonder if this practice is illegal, or if someone is going to end up arresting you for viewing an IPTV list, you can be totally calm. This type of technology is completely legal, as long as open television channels are viewed. In other words, this technology can be used for good purposes, but it can also be used for other illegal tasks such as watching football on private channels. That is why what we always say comes in here: your logic. It is the best tool to avoid any problem, always having to discard those lists that are illegal or unreliable to avoid blackmail or data theft.

The most recommended players for your IPTV lists

Once we have this information in mind, we can go into the matter of what programs can be used to view the IPTV lists. Because yes, it is not as easy as downloading a file from a website and running it. There must be a program that is able to connect to those servers and offer you the content. Below we show you the most recommended for us.

Kodi





Without a doubt, Kodi is the most classic option, but it is also one of the ones that has worked best for us on a daily basis, becoming the most recommended application for Windows for these tasks. is to download Completely free and open source so that anyone can use it at will. It has the problem that you will always have to see a tutorial to install the different Addons, since it is not very intuitive.

It is fully compatible with IPTV lists, but also with other online services. The clearest example is that of being able to install DAZN on Kodi or even YouTube. In this way the fact of having all your multimedia services in a single application is guaranteed from your Windows computer.

On the net you can find many addons that are compatible with Kodi, and open the** option to install television, radio or video games**. You simply have to add the corresponding .zip file offered by these lists or even the access link. From that moment everything begins to flow with a performance that is truly extraordinary.

VLC Media Player





We all have VLC Media Player in mind as the reference application to be able to view any type of multimedia content on our computer, regardless of the type of extension it has. But in addition to this use, it can also be used to run IPTV lists. This is achieved with one of its options in the playback section entitled open network location.

In this case, you will simply have to enter the URL to play the channels that interest you most in a really intuitive way. This It is possible to have a great combination of possibilities, by having the option of playing any type of video together with these channels. It is compatible with any type of operating system and in Windows it is really integrated with very good performance.

MyIPTV Player





MyIPTV Player is found in the Microsoft Store and also has the option to play any type of IPTV list. It has a search engine that is productive to be able to search among all those lists that you have installed. Since in this you will not be able to find IPTV lists by default, but you will always have to install it externally through GitHub or any other page.

In the aesthetic section you can emphasize its enormous simplicity, which is appreciated because it shows all the channels that are available quickly. In case you don’t want to get lost among numerous configuration and search menus.

Plex





Plex will allow you to create a multimedia center on your own computer or even on a hard drive so that it is always with you. It has the ability to decrypt any type of multimedia file that you have stored locally, making can be opened from everything without exception. From that moment it will be possible to quickly organize all the IPTV lists that you have stored in your .zip files into sections.

It offers the possibility of having a high quality in terms of video and audio, being able to access more than 100 channels, series and movies for free. As far as performance is concerned, It will always depend on the use that you are going to give to the platform itself. In the event that you have a large number of lists installed in your application, you will require a lot of GPU, CPU and especially RAM in addition to adequate bandwidth.

MIRO





This player in terms of functionality is quite similar to VLC or Kodi, as it has the ability to play content from a large number of media platforms. The aesthetic is true that it may seem somewhat old-fashioned, but it is compatible with a large number of fonts.

As in VLC, in addition to playing the multimedia files that you have stored on your computer, you can add digital sources to the program. This is achieved adding a simple link that provides you with the IPTV list itself. From that moment you can browse through them to find the right content.

Ace Stream





Ace Stream has the peculiarity that when you open it you will think that you have made a mistake and that you have opened VLC, since they look like two drops of water. And it is that the operation is very similar, since it allows you to play any type of multimedia content without any problem and is compatible with streaming.

You can add different extra services that are really interesting, such as Netflix o Amazon Prime. All this makes you finally have your entire entertainment ecosystem in one place with Ace Stream which offers a really good interface.

SimpleTV





SimpleTV is an option that is designed for those who love having an interface that is really easy to use. This is because any type of channel can be played with a few clicks on your computer with Windows 10 or 11 without any limitation. The fact of adding an IPTV list is really simple, since by pasting the corresponding URL it will end up detecting it comfortably.

This is also in addition to the option of download playlists other people have created, but you can also create your own. Without a doubt, it is a service that, although it does not have the most modern aesthetics in the world, more than fulfills its function.