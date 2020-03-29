The 7 Best Random Bill Murray Movie And TV Cameos

Area Jam (1996)

This is likely to be the start of Bill Murray’s prolific profession in cameos, to not point out many a ‘90s child’s first publicity to the actor (particularly if their mother and father had been late to point out them Ghostbusters). Murray’s position as himself in Area Jam, the beloved feature-length adaptation of a Nike advert starring basketball legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, is a curious case as a result of, whereas he’s comparatively integral to the plot (teeing off with Larry Fowl and Jordan proper earlier than his abduction to Looney Tune Land, providing assist to the Tune Squad at an important second of the sport), it doesn’t make his look really feel any much less misplaced, and hilariously so. The very acknowledgement of this results in one of many movie’s finest bits, wherein Daffy Duck questions how Murray obtained to the sport and he actually replies, “The producer’s a good friend of mine.”