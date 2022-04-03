The 7 most powerful pirates of One Piece that we have seen in the video games of the popular manga and anime

We take advantage of the One Piece: Odyssey announcement to review which seven pirates could finish off Luffy.
Without spoiling the current Wano arc, we want to go over which seven pirates are stronger than Luffy and which video games they appear in for us. we can dust them. And we do it because this happening in the world of One Piece is one of the best things about Eiichiro Oda’s work. Unlike in Dragon Ball, Luffy isn’t always the strongest and doesn’t always manage to be at the end of a story arc. He needs his nakama to continue his search for the One Piece, and he will only get to be the Pirate King when he alone is able to rely on your own strength.
Unlike Goku in Dragon Ball, Luffy is not always the strongest.In his travels, Luffy has fought against very important pirates, against the Yonkou or the Four Emperors, the Shichibuaki or the seven Great Warriors of the sea, and various possessors of rare demonic fruits. But after so many fights,which seven pirates are still too powerful for him? Despite being able to use the life force that haki gives him, strengthen his body, or kill the weakest minds without touching them with his king’s will, Luffy still has several weak points: swordsmen and sharp weapons, as well as his good heart. . He doesn’t stop being humanso direct attacks on its viscera can also seriously injure it.
Also, as we have already seen in more than one fight, Luffy is very used to his rubber body serving as a shield, but it is not always infallible if he faces another person who controls the life force better than him. That said, and taking advantage of the fact that One Piece: Odyssey has just been announced, these are our seven chosen ones against whom Luffy, fighting alone on his account, couldn’t beat. The funny thing is that we do if we play video games that have these villains as bosses. These are our seven, but which ones are we missing? Which character do you think is the most powerful in all of One Piece that Luffy will never defeat?
These are our seven proposals, but now it’s up to you: which character in all of One Piece is arguably the strongest compared to Luffy?