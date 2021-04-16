The 7 new Netflix original projects we will see in the coming months

We have attended a presentation organized by Netflix in which we have been able to learn about the programming of the platform planned for the next months of 2021. Among all these already known novelties, such as Jupiter’s Legacy, they have been shown 7 new Netflix original projects that we can see on the platform.

The 7 new national and international Netflix projects that we will see in 2021

These new productions are very diverse and they range from drama series, to action-focused ones, adaptations and even reality shows. Here is a sample of what is to come in terms of national and foreign productions on the platform:

Privacy

New drama series created by Verónica Fernández and Laura Sarmiento, which will star Itziar Ituño, Patricia López Arnaiz, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener and Emma Suárez. A sex video of a politician with a promising future leaks to the press and turns out to be the catalyst for this story that tells the lives of four women who are forced to tread the fine line between what belongs to public and private life. Where are the limits of our privacy?

Baruca

Action series created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais, directed by Óscar Pedraza and starring Alberto Ammann and Luis Callejo. A group of armed men surround the Monte Baruca Psychiatric Prison and cut off communications with the outside world. Their objective: to capture Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer. If the guards turn him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes. But Hugo, the prison director, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack. Your only help will be a few officials under your command and … the psychiatric inmates themselves. A long night of siege and violence begins for Hugo and his people who, unknowingly, have become the last obstacle in a conspiracy led by a group of very powerful men. Six episodes. One night.

If I had known it (If only)

Created by Turkish screenwriter Ece Yörenç, adapted by Irma Correa and starring Megan Montaner, this series tells the story of Emma, ​​a 30-year-old woman disappointed in her 10-year marriage and family life. Trapped in a routine without romance or emotion, she realizes that if she could go back in time she would not accept Nando’s marriage proposal and decides to divorce. A couple of days later, while on her way to watch a rare lunar eclipse with her friends, a temporary glitch sends her back 10 years. His 30-year-old mind is trapped in his 20-year-old body. Life gives you a chance to reevaluate who you were and who you want to become, with the distinct advantage of knowing what the world holds in the next decade.

Love with surety

New Reality show presented by Mónica Naranjo and produced by Fremantle Media. 6 couples in an exotic place. They all claim to have an honest relationship, but they will have to prove it and it won’t be easy. Will they trust each other? During the program, all the lies or truths that the contestants will tell will be discovered, since they will be subjected to modern technology. In the end, the couples who tell the most lies will be eliminated, and only one couple will win the final prize.

Georgina

Georgina Rodríguez, with 24 million followers on Instagram, is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. This reality show will be a deep and emotional portrait of the woman behind the photos, social networks and the big headlines. Georgina, Argentine by birth but who grew up in Spain, will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal. We will live with her her day to day, her motherhood, her travels, friendships, her wishes and desires.

Through my window

Film adaptation of the novel Through My Window, written by Ariana Godoy. The film began filming on March 14 and is directed by Marçal Fores and produced by Nostromo.

Through my window tells the story of Raquel, who has been crazy all her life for Ares, her attractive and mysterious neighbor. She observes him without being seen and it is that, much to her regret, they have not exchanged a word. Raquel is very clear about her goal: to make Ares fall in love with her. But she is not an innocent child and she is not willing to lose everything along the way, much less herself …

Are you

Romantic, urban and different comedy. Produced by Zeta Studios with Paloma Molina and Miriam Rodríguez leading the executive production and Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor as screenwriters. The film tells the story of Javier, who at the age of 16 kissed a girl for the first time and discovered that he had the gift of clairvoyance, at least of love clairvoyance. Javier, with just one kiss, is able to see the future of that relationship. The story gets complicated when on a night out he kisses Lucia, his best friend’s girlfriend.

Other news coming to Netflix

In addition, we have been able to know these other news that are coming on Netflix soon: