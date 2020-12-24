The 8 Best K-Drama Couples Of 2020

One element that may make or break a Ok-drama is the lead couple. Generally, regardless of how out-of-this-world a plot may be, the main actors simply don’t have that it issue collectively. Fortunately, 2020 didn’t disappoint and provided a number of iconic {couples}. In no specific order, listed here are the Ok-drama {couples} that enchanted our hearts this 12 months.

Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin in “Crash Touchdown On You”

Maybe one of the vital beloved {couples} on this checklist is Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin from tvN’s “Crash Touchdown On You.” This star-crossed lovers story begins when Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) crashes into North Korea whereas testing out her paragliding gear for her in style firm referred to as Se Ri’s Alternative. It’s there that she meets the stoic soldier Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), who finally takes it upon himself to guard her and get her again to South Korea unhurt.

This drama charmed viewers from the second it started, particularly since followers have been desperate to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin reunite after their 2018 movie “The Negotiation.” To say that Se Ri and Jung Hyuk needed to struggle tooth and nail for his or her fortunately ever after virtually looks like an understatement. Their chemistry pulls you in all through all of the humorous, angsty, and romantic scenes that this drama has to supply. They left a long-lasting impression on our hearts and are absolutely one of the vital iconic {couples} in Ok-drama historical past.

Ahn Hyo Seop & Lee Sung Kyung in “Dr. Romantic 2”

A youthful couple that captured individuals’s hearts this 12 months is Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung in “Dr. Romantic 2.” Their romance blossoms when they’re each reassigned to work with Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu) at Dol Dam Hospital. Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) has to discover ways to overcome her nausea throughout surgical procedure whereas Search engine optimization Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) is a promising surgical fellow who carries a chip on his shoulder after main a tricky life.

Each Eun Jae’s and Woo Jin’s aggressive and reverse personalities conflict however in the easiest way doable. With stolen appears to be like, comfortable smiles, and passionate kisses, these two make sparks fly every time they’re on display screen collectively. Their chemistry is palpable from the very first couple episodes, they usually seamlessly match into the fast-paced nature of this drama.

Jung Hae In & Chae Soo Bin in “A Piece Of Your Thoughts”

Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin are maybe the sweetest and least angsty couple of 2020. “A Piece of Your Thoughts” follows the story of a faithful synthetic intelligence programmer named Moon Ha Received (Jung Hae In), and a lonely however optimistic woman named Han Search engine optimization Woo (Chae Soo Bin). After bonding over the lack of their mutual good friend, Kim Ji Soo (Park Ju Hyun), the pair slowly fall in love whereas therapeutic from their pasts.

These two are akin to a heat cup of sizzling chocolate on a cold day. Though the drama is shadowed by the lack of Kim Ji Soo, Search engine optimization Woo and Ha Received’s chemistry makes it really feel tranquil and heat. Even earlier than they get collectively within the drama, they continually look out for the opposite and ensure they’re doing okay. They’re tooth-achingly candy and their romance is #CoupleGoals.

Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun in “The King: Everlasting Monarch”

Lee Min Ho made his anticipated return to the small display screen this 12 months alongside Kim Go Eun, and the pair captivated our hearts. “The King: Everlasting Monarch” tells the story of the ever-charming Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) who crosses over from the Kingdom of Corea right into a parallel world of the Republic of Korea. There he meets the clever detective, Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who reminds him of the one that saved his life 25 years in the past.

Lee Gon and Tae Eul’s romance is a whirlwind. Each Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun mastered the dramatics and fervour of operating into your lover’s arms, amongst many different stand-out romantic scenes. Though the drama didn’t do in addition to anticipated domestically, the pairing nonetheless managed to dazzle many viewers the world over.

Kim Soo Hyun & Search engine optimization Ye Ji in “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

Of course, it could be amiss to not point out the extremely stunning Kim Soo Hyun and Search engine optimization Ye Ji on this checklist. Starring within the wildly in style drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” these two charmed viewers not solely with their attractiveness however their insane chemistry. Kim Soo Hyun performs the closed-off Moon Kang Tae, a well being employee who lives an unstable life whereas caring for his autistic brother, and Search engine optimization Ye Ji performs the eccentric Go Moon Younger, a kids’s guide creator with an anti-social persona dysfunction. The pair fall in love as they overcome the trauma of their childhoods.

If there’s one phrase that involves thoughts whenever you consider this couple, it’s therapeutic. Regardless of the darkish overtones of this story, it’s simply as magical and enchanting as any fairytale. Kim Soo Hyun and Search engine optimization Ye Ji’s chemistry melts hearts via all their scenes regardless of if it’s one stuffed with tears, beaming smiles, or steamy kisses. As an added plus, the pair additionally carves out probably the most treasured household with Kang Tae’s older brother, Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se). Their story makes you snort, weep, and smile, and you actually really feel like they did reside fortunately ever after.

Lee Joon Gi & Moon Chae Received in “Flower Of Evil”

After working collectively within the 2017 drama “Prison Minds,” Moon Chae Received and Lee Joon Gi delighted followers this 12 months after they paired up for the suspenseful melodrama “Flower of Evil.” Within the drama, Moon Chae Received performs detective Cha Ji Received, who discovers that her husband of over a decade, Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), has been mendacity about his identification. To make issues worse, he’s the highest suspect for an unsolved homicide case. Nonetheless, the pair navigate their manner via the maze of the previous and struggle tooth and nail for an opportunity at a cheerful ending.

All the pieces about this drama is unbelievable — the plot, the suspense, however most significantly, the romance. This present wouldn’t have left its mark if the leads didn’t have excellent chemistry. Fortunately, Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received completely nailed it. They delivered superb performances that crush and revive your coronary heart over and over. From their blissful scenes as a married couple to their tearful arguments as Hee Sung’s lies spiral uncontrolled, these two demand your consideration till the very finish. Just lately, each actors teased engaged on a 3rd drama collectively in an interview with Naver Now Radio, so with a bit of luck, we’ll be enamored by them as soon as extra sooner or later.

Kim Min Jae & Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”

Whereas many of the {couples} on this checklist belong to probably the most fantastical of plots, Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin charmed viewers within the simplistic drama “Do You Like Brahms?” The drama follows the story of a lonely pianist named Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae) who takes a sabbatical as he untangles his relationship with the piano and his two greatest mates. Throughout this time he meets the quiet and tenacious Chae Track Ah (Park Eun Bin), who started learning the violin later than her friends. The pair bond over their mutual understanding of getting an unrequited love for his or her greatest good friend (equally to that of the well-known pianist Brahms and his mates Clara and Schumann) and finally fall in love.

(*8*)

These two have a quiet and unstated appeal that carries them via even the most angsty components of the drama. Whether or not it’s cute ice cream smiles and kisses or intense pining after a break-up, you’ll be able to really feel every of the characters’ feelings as in the event that they have been your personal. Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin’s chemistry excellent the will-they-won’t-they trope and can hold you on the sting of your seat till the drama involves a detailed.

Lee Dong Wook & Jo Bo Ah in “Story of the 9-Tailed”

Final however definitely not least is Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah in “Story of the 9-Tailed.” This end-of-the-year drama packs a punch. Blended with fantasy, motion, thriller, and romance, the drama follows the story of a male gumiho named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and a producer named Nam Ji Ah, (Jo Bo Ah) who seeks Lee Yeon out after recognizing him as the one that saved her life when she was youthful. Their romance is each fantastical and fated however they need to struggle to maintain it alive as they grow to be entangled in a battle with an Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri).

Their romance is nothing wanting epic — which is predicted given the style of the drama. From dramatic umbrella scenes and swoon-worthy romantic strains, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s chemistry oozes off the display screen. They’re completely electrifying and are the proper couple to complete out this 12 months with.

