The 8 best moments of the One World: Together at Home concert

Girl Gaga. Paul McCartney. Elton John. The Rolling Stones. Taylor Swift. Stevie Surprise. Sam Smith. John Legend. Billie Eilish. Title a present pop celebrity and the likelihood is they featured in One World: Together at Home, a musical telethon broadcast round the globe.

Organised by the World Citizen motion and the World Well being Group (WHO) to boost funds in the combat in opposition to coronavirus, acts worldwide carried out songs in entrance of a digicam in isolation.

You possibly can catch highlights of the eight-hour present on BBC One tonight (Sunday 19th April) from 7.15pm, however till then, you may make amends for the largest moments of the evening under.

Girl Gaga kickstarted the present with a heartfelt message

The pop celebrity, who curated the concert, began proceedings with a particular message to the care staff on the frontlines.

“I care a lot about all of the medical staff who’re placing their lives at threat proper now. I believe of them each day, I pray for them each day,” she mentioned. “What I’d love to do tonight is simply offer you, if I have permission, a second to smile.”

She then launched right into a soulful model of Nat King Cole’s Smile.

The Rolling Stones carried out in several homes – and with out a drumset

Though in isolation in several homes, members of the British rock group (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wooden and Charlie Watts) got here collectively for a digital efficiency of You Can’t All the time Get What You Need.

Sadly, seems like Watts is caught in isolation with out a drum package, which compelled him to air faucet alongside to the music.

Taylor Swift held again the tears throughout an emotional efficiency

The singer beforehand promised followers she’d by no means play Quickly You’ll Get – a observe delving into her mom’s most cancers analysis – dwell because it was too emotional.

Nonetheless, Swift powered by the tune for One World, having to maintain her eyes clenched all through.

Paul McCartney delivered a press release to world leaders

Earlier than providing followers a efficiency of Beatles basic Girl Madonna alongside footage of healthcare staff, the rock star delivered a message that took intention at the world’s political leaders.

“Let’s inform our leaders we have to strengthen the well being care system round the world so {that a} disaster like this by no means occurs once more,” he mentioned.