The 8 Best Random Jon Hamm TV And Movie Cameos

The A-Group – Different Lynch

I find it irresistible when a Jon Hamm cameo comes collectively, however, within the case of 2010’s The A-Group, it doesn’t look as if his uncredited look added as much as what it was meant. In director Joe Carnahan’s big-screen adaptation of the cult ‘80s motion sequence, the titular group of military rangers (Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, and Sharlto Copley) are framed for against the law by shady CIA agent Lynch (Patrick Wilson), who’s ultimately defeated, however that solely results in the invention that there’s a couple of Lynch, this one performed by Hamm. We will infer that this might have been a tease for a sequel with Hamm’s Lynch placing the A-Group in additional bother, however, given the movie’s poor important and industrial reception, this temporary spot within the movie’s last moments will more than likely be the final we see of this position.