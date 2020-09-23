The (*8*) British Bake Off delivers biggest Channel 4 launch with almost 8 million viewers

The (*8*) British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 final evening and most of the people actually had an urge for food for it.

In complete, 7.9 million folks tuned in to the sequence premiere, which noticed the 12 new (*8*) British Bake Off contestants put their distinctive spin on a Battenberg earlier than trying a difficult technical problem.

Nonetheless, the principle occasion was the showstopper activity by which they have been challenged to create a cake sculpture of somebody they admire, with predictably hilarious outcomes.

It’s the biggest (*8*) British Bake Off launch Channel 4 has ever seen, beating final 12 months’s premiere by a whopping 1.3 million viewers, and surpassing the broadcaster’s first ever episode by 500,000.

The peak of seven.9 million (common viewers 6.9 million) marks Channel 4’s biggest broadcast of 2020 so far and the channel’s highest score broadcast because the sequence 9 last of Bake Off in 2018.

After all, we are able to’t ignore the backdrop of this sequence; there’s little doubt {that a} making an attempt 12 months dominated by the pandemic may have boosted curiosity in Bake Off’s signature model of pleasant optimism.

It seems Channel 4 made the proper choice in taking steps to guard the standard format of the competitors present, asking its hosts, judges and contestants to type a contained social bubble at some stage in the sequence.

This allowed them to ship the identical shut quarters cooking that followers have change into accustomed to, bringing again the long-lasting Bake Off tent (albeit within the new location).

In a 12 months the place most leisure competitions, together with Britain’s Bought Expertise, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Movie star 2020, have needed to considerably alter their format, Bake Off stands out within the schedules as a welcome exception.

This mammoth rankings win can be a promising begin to comic Matt Lucas’ time on the programme, taking on for Sandi Toksvig, who left Bake Off earlier this 12 months.

The former Little Britain star is becoming a member of Noel Fielding on the presenting workforce, whereas Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have returned to critique the flowery bakes.

Initially scheduled to air at 8pm, there was some concern when the Prime Minister’s newest coronavirus briefing was scheduled for a similar time.

Luckily, Bake Off was later delayed by quarter-hour to make sure there was no conflict, with almost three million folks watching the PM’s message on Channel 4.

The (*8*) British Bake Off continues subsequent Tuesday on Channel 4, make amends for All4. Should you’re in search of one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.

(*4*)