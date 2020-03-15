The 8 Funniest Funko Pops From The Office

Jim As Dwight

The Jim and Dwight workplace dynamic entails Jim pranking Dwight repeatedly. The two males ultimately turn out to be associates and be taught to respect one another. Nonetheless, it’s an extended highway of pranks earlier than that occurs. One in every of Jim’s finest pranks happens in The Office Season 2, Episode 21, “Product Recall.” Jim reveals as much as work dressed as Dwight and proceeds to nail his Dwight impression. One of many funniest issues in regards to the prank is that it takes Dwight a minute to appreciate that Jim is doing an impression of him. As soon as he does, he offers Jim a speech about id theft. Id theft just isn’t a joke, Jim! The Jim as Dwight Funko Pop manages to look precisely like Jim dressed as Dwight. It’s magic.