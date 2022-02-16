The 8 most outstanding improvements of Cyberpunk 2077 after its next gen update

The long-awaited patch for the new generation of CD Projekt’s action RPG is here and with it many new features.

Cyberpunk 2077 caused one of the biggest controversies recent in the industry, CD Projekt RED’s game arrived in 2020 with a poor version of consoles of last generation and a collection of problems that to this day continues to give headaches to its creators, who have not stopped being harassed by lawsuits in relation to its disastrous launch.

From the Polish studio they haven’t stopped working to improve the open world RPG, something that has led him to gradually reconcile with his audience. But there was still one of the great pending promises, the long-awaited new generation version, for which the title promised to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. This was listed for the first quarter of 2022 and has finally arrived, along with a free demo to convince the most skeptical.

In addition to notable technical improvements to adapt to the next-gen, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 arrives loaded with news for all platforms:

New Artificial Intelligence The AI ​​in Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most criticized elements, an aspect that CD Projekt promised to improve. Patch 1.5 should bring numerous fixes to both melee combat and gunfire exchanges. Changes in coverage, a better positioning of our enemies on the map and more skillful companions will be some of the most outstanding novelties. News in combat Combat has received a fair share of fixes, reducing stuttering and introducing more polished animations to give us a better feel for hits and weapon control. Our enemies will face confrontations better, with natural approaches such as looking for proximity if they carry a shotgun. We will also find a greater variety of behaviors in our enemies. Crowd improvements Crowds will also benefit from these AI improvements, with more natural reactions if we target or hit individuals. These, depending on the character archetype, could end up defending themselves and attacking the player, although CD Projekt has confirmed that we will only see these changes in the new generation versions. The trajectory and disappearance of mobs has also been improved. Redesigned driving Driving is another of the aspects that we must notice the most changed with the new patch. We will be able to make donuts or burn wheels, in addition to taking the curves with sharp turns and skids with a better representation of the brake and accelerator. ABS simulation, new braking system, engine improvements, clutch and new gearbox should completely change our experience, making each Night City vehicle different. traffic in night city In the city, traffic will be different, with visual improvements in turns and suspension, in addition to adding different reactions in circulation. These include changes in drivers’ trajectory, turning away from danger, and panic reactions. Accidents will also be different, with new reactions after taking a hit and a smoother recovery. Passenger characters may die as a result of a traffic accident. Access to new apartments From now on, we will be able to rent apartments in Night City from the city itself or on the EZEstates website from the computer of V’s apartment in H10. In addition to sharing stash, we can customize our initial apartment from the same website. These will grant playable bonuses. From the mirror, we can also modify our appearance, changing our hairstyle, putting on makeup or modifying our facial accessories. Changes in Night City The game receives a whole battery of changes that go from a new balance in the economy, to a greater facility to equip us mods, improving its functionality and adjusting the available spaces. Easy mode will be slightly more challenging, and dodge is replaced with new stats. The way we were escaping from the police, or continuous damage effects will be more natural, reducing the effects on damage in some cases. new weaponry The armament will be expanded both with new weapons and with improvements. Among the novelties, the throwing knife has been redesigned so that it is not lost when thrown, returning to our hands after a time that will vary depending on its rarity. In addition to weaponry, skill tree perks have been rebalanced, as well as some new ones added. Weapon damage will increase after adjustments to some mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 technical improvements

Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 will bring to the new generation of PlayStation and Xbox:

Local light shadows by ray tracing .



. Native support for next-gen achievements.



Two new graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X: Performance Mode and Ray Tracing Mode . Performance Mode will guarantee 60 FPS while RTX Mode will go for photorealistic shadows and reflections at 30FPS, both with dynamic scaling to 4K .



. Performance Mode will guarantee 60 FPS while RTX Mode will go for photorealistic shadows and reflections at 30FPS, both with . The Xbox Series S version will run at 30 FPS and dynamic resolution scaling at 1440p.



Performance improvements with greater stability in FPS and rendering quality improvements.



and rendering quality improvements. Balanced HDR with parity on all platforms.



Various visual improvements.



Activity cards for PS5.



Compatibility with 3d sound and built-in TV speakers using PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio Tech.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also make use of controller technology DualSense on PS5 with:

Implementation of the use of adaptive triggers .



. haptic feedback customizable based on game activity.



customizable based on game activity. The speaker integrated will be used for holo calls, text messages and whatever happens in V’s head.

