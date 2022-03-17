The 8 qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League are already there: when and how will the draw be

The Champions League has the 8 candidates ready for the quarterfinals (REUTERS / Murad Sezer)

the fever of Champions League he returned to his maximum peak this week with four keys that caused talk. Yesterday, Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid struck at Old Trafford and eliminated Manchester United. But those of cholos were not the only visitors who celebrated, since Benfica took Ajax out of competition in the Netherlands. Today was the turn of Chelsea ante Lille and of Villarreal, who surprised Juventusthe last two qualified for the quarterfinal stage.

It is worth remembering that last week Bayern Munich (on aggregate 8-2 against Austrian Salzburg), Manchester City (5-0 against Sporting Lisbon), Liverpool (2-1 against Inter Milan) and Real Madrid had achieved their goal. Madrid, which in the most attractive series of all twisted history and kicked Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé’s Paris Saint Germain out of the Champions League in Spain.

UEFA announced after Russia’s declaration of war on Ukraine that the final of the competition, scheduled for Saturday May 28 in Saint Petersburg, will finally move to the Stade de France On the same date. East friday march 18 (from 12 noon, Argentine time) the draw will take place at the House of European Football, located in Nyon (Switzerland). And for this gala, there will be no restrictions of any kind.

The teams that finished first and second in the group stage will share the same pot. What’s more, clubs from the same country may cross. They will not only be distributed for the quarterfinals, but also for the semifinals (that is, each one will know their potential rivals in the semis and the final). Meanwhile, the respective localities for administrative reasons.

At the end of the draw for the Champions League, the draw for the quarterfinals of the Europa League In the same place. With the same format as the Champions League bolillero, the eight clubs will know when and against whom they will play in the next phase. The quarters will be held on Thursday, April 7 and 14, while the semifinals will be on Thursday, May 28/4 and 5. The final of the former UEFA Cup will be on Wednesday, May 18 at the stadium Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan of Sevilla.

THE DATES OF THE NEXT PHASES OF THE CHAMPIONS

· Quarter finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: April 12/13

· Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: May 3/4

Final

Saturday May 28 (Stade de France, Paris)

THE LIST OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITLES

Real Madrid 13

Bayern Munich 6

Liverpool 6

Juventus 2

Benfica 2

Chelsea 2

Atletico Madrid 0

Manchester City 0

Villarreal 0

Little 0

