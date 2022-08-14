The 8 rescue discs and operating systems that I have chosen to create a ‘swiss army knife’ on a ‘multiboot’ USB pendrive

YUMI (Your Universal Multiboot Installer) is an application that has specialized in making it easy to burn multiboot USB drives; that is, they allow us use the same pendrive to boot different operating systemsshowing us a menu so that we can choose which one we are interested in executing at each moment.

The good thing about YUMI is that it allows us —as long as we have a USB drive with the sufficient storage capacity— generate us a custom, all-terrain tool for any need or setback that occurs to us in relation to our PC.







YUMI, about to burn a new ISO on the device



YUMI in ‘Uninstaller’ mode, which allows us to see (and if necessary, uninstall one by one) the different distributions installed on a USB.

¿We are unable to start Windows and we need to restore the MBR, save some files or analyze the hard drive in case malware is the culprit of the problem? doWe have to securely erase some hard drive in our workplace —and, perhaps, clone it first in another with greater capacity—?

Would it do us any good to quickly subdue a penetration test or hardware diagnostics to any team? Do we want to have a complete operating system at hand —with a browser, office suite, multimedia player, etc— that can be start without installation? Or maybe we just need to have our favorite operating systems at hand to install them quickly?

We can do all of this with different bootable systems available on the Internet, but thanks to YUMI we can take tools that allow us to do it without having dozens of USB sticks lying around.

YUMI includes a wide range of officially supported systems (and also allows us to try others not included); however, the key may be to choose well what we want to carry in our USB ‘Swiss Army Knife’, so that we do not leave any important function without including, nor do we incur in an iterative duplicity including systems that serve the same purpose.

Therefore, I am going to report my particular selection of ‘rescue disks’ and operating systems. A subjective but reasoned selection, so that have an idea of ​​what kind of tools we can have on hand thanks to YUMI:

Linux distributions





Fedora WorkStation: Fedora is my favorite desktop and general purpose Linux distribution. Very stable and with a wide selection of software. I include it, merely, with the aim of installing it on the computer.





Tails: ‘The Amnesic Incognito Live System’ is a ‘live’ (but also installable) Linux distribution intended for safeguard the privacy of communications thanks to the use of TOR technology, ideal when you have to use a device connected to WiFi or LAN networks that you do not manage yourself. An NSA report from 10 years ago called him “a major threat” to its espionage mission.





BackBox Linux: The main purpose of BackBox Linux is the performing security tests on computers and networks, thanks to the inclusion of dozens of ethical hacking tools. But its inclusion in my list of essentials is not only due to that (because Kali Linux would also be a great alternative for that function), but also because YUMI allows us, in some Linux distributions (such as this one and Ubuntu, for example) activate data persistence, so that the work done while we use it is not lost when we turn it off.

Windows ‘Distributions’





Windows 10: I have included Windows 10 for the sole purpose of being able to physically install it on your computer (I prefer it to its successor,** for hardware compatibility reasons**).





Phoenix LiteOS 11 Pro+: Phoenix LiteOS is a third-party modified version of Windows 11 with the aim of improving its performance and customizing the selection of installed software. It is essential to remember that Microsoft does not in any way endorse such modifications, and their use may be unsafe. If you are willing to take that risk, I will explain to you the reason why I have included it in my selection: because it allows, in combination with YUMI and making use of a virtualized VHDx disk, run Windows 11 from the USB itself, without the need to install it in the team.

Rescue Disks (Windows / Linux)





PartedMagic: PartedMagic es a renowned ‘all in one’ in the matter of rescue disks, including tools ?both free and proprietary? of disk partitioning and cloning, as well as restoration of deleted files, secure disk erase and multiple benchmarking and diagnostic tools. Rare thing among Linux distributions, we are facing a paid ‘distro’ (with single payment and subscription models), a controversial choice for the free software community, but one that many users accept in exchange for thus guaranteeing the constant update of this tool, something that most of its rivals cannot boast of.





Rescue: Rescatux is a ‘live’ distro whose mission is to repair installations of both Linux and Windows systems: restoring boots, accessing (or changing) passwords. Its great strength is the assistant that it includes, baptized with the name of ‘Rescapp’, which will provide us with access to all the restoration options, guiding us through the process even if we are not very knowledgeable users. Some of the most popular free tools that we can find in PartedMagic will also be found in Rescatux (but not the proprietary ones).





WinPE by Sergei Strelec: Contrary to the two previous tools, Sergei Strelec’s WinPE is based on Windows 10, specifically in its light version WinPE. Next to PartedMagic, the favorite of computer technicians; and, although it is true that its function overlaps in part with that, the fact that it includes numerous Windows-specific management applications and utilities (including multiple antiviruses) makes it an essential tool in many cases.

What else can we store on this flash drive?

It’s not all about distributions and boot disks: we can create our own folders in the USB created by YUMI (as long as it is not inside one of the folders created automatically by the program), and in them we can save another class of useful tools, from the 14 GB of drivers de Snappy Driver Installer Origin, hasta compilations of portable utilities like NirLauncher, bloatware removal apps for Windows or software ‘all-in-1’ installation packse for that operating system, such as Ninite.