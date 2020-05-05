The A Word series 1 and 2 recap: what has happened so far?

When The A Word first arrived on our screens, the younger boy on the centre of the story – Joe Hughes – was simply 5 years outdated; now he’s ten. And in that point, so a lot has happened! A lot has modified!

As we transfer into series three, right here’s a recap of the principle storylines so you possibly can refresh your reminiscence…

What’s happened to the Hughes household so far? Why did Joe’s dad and mom divorce?

We first met younger Joe (Max Vento) and his dad and mom Paul Hughes (Lee Ingleby) and Alison Hughes (Morven Christie) in series one, together with Alison’s teenage daughter Rebecca (Molly Wright).

On the time, Paul and Alison had been in denial about his behaviour and his struggles to cope with on a regular basis life; right here was a boy who grew to become overwhelmed until he might put on headphones and play his favorite music continuous, a boy who didn’t play with the opposite children, a boy who had critical communication issues.

However after he began faculty and stopped being invited to birthday events, they took him to the professionals and he was lastly recognized with autism.

The analysis was robust for Paul and Alison as they watched the life they’d imagined for his or her son disappear, and as they struggled to get by means of to him. They tried homeschooling, however that wasn’t an enormous success (to place it mildly). Paul was trying to construct and open a gastropub, and that was a battle too – particularly with all of the added monetary and emotional stress of caring for a kid with particular wants.

After we caught up with the Hughes household in series two, Joe was now seven years outdated and beginning to realise he was “completely different” and had this factor referred to as “autism”. We noticed Paul and Alison battle to resolve what was finest for the following stage of his training: staying in a mainstream faculty, or becoming a member of a college for kids with particular wants. Finally, they discovered a college which catered to Joe’s wants – however there was a catch: the varsity was in Manchester.

Cracks widened in Paul and Alison’s marriage as they struggled to juggle completely different commitments and assist Joe get the training he wanted. Issues acquired worse when Paul admitted to his spouse that he was drawn to Sophie, a employee at his gastropub with an autistic teenage son.

Finally the couple determined to divorce.

Two years later, “Joe now lives with Alison in Manchester through the week – the place he attends his specialist faculty – and spends weekends and holidays within the Lake District with Paul. Paul is renovating a small run-down home that he’s purchased, however within the meantime he and Joe are lodging at Maurice’s.”

In the meantime, Sophie’s son Mark (Travis Smith) now works on the gastropub himself, the place he’s a profitable waiter.

What’s happened between Maurice and Louise so far?

Maurice Scott (Christopher Eccleston) is a widower with two grown-up youngsters, Alison and Eddie – and he’s had a long-running romance storyline with native music trainer Louise Wilson (Pooky Quesnel) which continues into series three.

In series one, on the finish of a singing lesson, Louise sat him down for a cup of tea and an fascinating proposition. She was a single mom to Ralph (Leon Harrop), a younger man with Down’s Syndrome; he was a current widower with a busy residence life. Would he be inquisitive about no-string-attached informal intercourse?

After his preliminary reluctance, Maurice warmed to the concept. However issues quickly grew to become difficult, and ultimately got here to an abrupt finish when Maurice unfairly blamed Ralph for letting Joe go lacking.

In series two, Maurice acquired again in contact with Louise and determined he would win her again – however she didn’t actually need him in her life any extra, partly as a result of he was so disruptive the final time round. Her different causes for sidelining her love life additionally grew to become clear when she revealed she’d been recognized with breast most cancers.

Nevertheless, Louise and Maurice did begin issues up once more – and in series three they’re nonetheless on this ambiguous relationship, two years after Louise completed chemotherapy. As ITV places it, “She and Maurice are nonetheless in a relationship of kinds, however they’re each being quietly cautious to not cross any strains. Maurice stays over at Louise’s infrequently however there’s been no discuss of transferring in.”

In the meantime, Ralph has been courting his girlfriend Katie (Sarah Gordy) for 2 years and is now set to “make some huge modifications to his life”.

What happened to Eddie and Nicola’s marriage?

When the series started, Alison’s brother Eddie (Greg McHugh) and his spouse Nicola (Vinette Robinson) had simply moved again from town to dwell in Eddie’s hometown. They had been hoping to restore their marriage after Nicola’s affair along with her co-worker.

However issues didn’t go easily. Nicola struggled to slot in to this close-knit Cumbrian group, whereas Eddie didn’t discover it simple to forgive his spouse for her infidelity. He additionally clashed together with his father, Maurice, who couldn’t appear to step away from the household brewery enterprise and let Eddie run the place.

Eddie and Nicola lastly cut up up on the finish of the primary series. However, shock – Nicola turned out to be pregnant! In series two, she remained residing subsequent door to Alison and Paul; she was working a full-time job on the physician’s surgical procedure whereas juggling single parenthood.

Eddie, in the meantime, had moved to Manchester and was making an attempt (and failing) to construct a life for himself.

After we decide issues up two years later for series three, Eddie and Nicola stay cut up up – however issues have modified. Nicola determined to maneuver again to London with their daughter, Emily, however Eddie now lives again at residence underneath his dad’s roof. Maurice has lastly formally retired, and Eddie has ploughed all his power into increase the household enterprise from a small native brewery into an award-winning and fast-growing model.

What’s happened so far with Joe’s sister Rebecca?

Within the aftermath of Joe’s analysis and a troublesome few years for the Hughes household, Rebecca – Alison’s daughter from her first marriage – was sadly sidelined. However she’s been a rock for Joe from the start, accepting him as he’s and quietly spending time with him.

In series one, she dated a boy referred to as Luke and went by means of her first huge breakup; by series two, she’d completed faculty and gone travelling and met a man referred to as James. That was additionally a little bit of a catastrophe. And when series three begins, she’s simply “returned residence from College with a secret that may change every part additional”.

The A Word airs on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One. Try what else is on with our TV Information.