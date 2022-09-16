“The absurd in Latin America is not surrealism, it is realism”: Paco Ignacio Taibo II, speaks about “La Libertad”

The Mexican writer Paco Ignacio Taibo II spoke with Infobae during his visit to Colombia. (Design based on photographs: Jesús Avilés/Infobae).

When one thinks of the name of Paco Ignacio Taibo II, before realizing that he is the brother of Benito Taibo, also a writer, and more than popular among young people, the first thing that comes to mind is the fact that that this man has done a little of everything. He is like the one-man band of Mexican letters, the one who goes down the street with his instruments on his back and plays them all in the company of the people, with the people.

He is one of the most important representatives of the black genre in Latin American literature. His place in this story is already more than traced. In addition to being a writer, he has been a politician, activist and union leader. He is the founder of the cultural project “To Read in Freedom”, which seeks to promote reading and historical disclosure in Mexico. He was the creator and director of the Literary Festival of the Black Week of Gijón until 2012 and in that same year he served as Secretary of Art and Culture of the National Executive Committee of the National Regeneration Movement of Morena.

Paco Ignacio Taibo II is widely known for his police novels and for the invention of his most iconic character, Belascoarán Shayne. His bibliographic production is more than extensive and includes almost all genres. One of his most recent books is Freedomwhich throughout 276 pages intends to tell “13 stories for history”.

Cover of the book “La libertad”, by Paco Ignacio Taibo II. Courtesy: Planeta Group.

Here they meet a movie actor, a war hero destined to replace Bogart, and who lived under the hatred of the screen and guilt; a Soviet general who changed his name ten times and was in all the revolutions of the 20th century; a spy against the Paris Commune which had 11 houses; Josef Stalin, King of Photoshop; a tsarist general who wanted to be Genghis Khan; a wonderfully romantic painting and its author; a one-eyed Mexican who led the most successful prostitutes’ strike in world history; young John Reed in Mexico; the author’s love for Venetian lions; the last 72 hours of the Spanish anarchist Francisco Ascaso; a mysterious novelist surnamed Bogomolov; the Venezuelan professional revolutionary Aponte; and the endearing teacher of the new Latin American journalism, Rodolfo Walsh, reads the back cover of the book.

About his writing and his conceptions about the politics of the book in Mexico and Colombia, as a result of his appointment as director of the Fund for Economic Culture in 2018, which was ratified in 2019, the Mexican writer spoke with Infobae and this was what emerged from that conversation:

— In some way, the idea that the book reaches the people is something that you have defended since the beginning of your career as a writer. What makes that contact with literate culture sometimes so complex, so distant?

— The problem of how the influence of neoliberalism in the last 30 years has tried to turn the book into a commercial object and not a cultural asset. That means fighting the battle on 30 different fronts to restore its value as a cultural asset and go beyond commercial logic. If you have the ability to leave the world of the market, at the same time you have to try to shape it with other types of actions that can guide it correctly, guaranteeing access.

— What is your opinion regarding book policies today in Mexico? How much support does the industry currently receive?

— I cannot speak on behalf of the industry as a whole. I know that the Fund for Economic Culture, for example, would not exist without the declared, defined and absolute participation and government support, from the Presidency of the Republic. The rest of the industry has been helped, I understand, but I don’t think I want to make that assessment. Let them speak for themselves.

— What do you know about the policies around this in Colombia? If so, what do you think of the tax reform and the impact it would have on the book production chain?

— There is a tax transformation project that seeks to assign VAT to books. I don’t know what stage this is at, I guess they’ve already knocked it down. If so, state intervention in the book world in Colombia will tremendously boost the industry, but there is a leverage point. What was done here so that the libraries would not only be a receptacle for books but also a cultural manager that would go out on the opposite sidewalk to promote reading and debate, the advances that have been achieved in Colombia over many years are a very strong foothold for any book policy.

Talking with the Minister of Culture, I realize that it is clear that the policy that they have begun to draw has not yet found its way. They are barely a month old. From the starting point it is clear, there it is, now we have to see how it will unfold and how they will develop it.

— Let’s talk about less administrative things… What place does the black genre deserve in Latin American literature today? You are one of their representatives.

— It is already consolidated. We no longer have to fight the absurd battle that took place 30 years ago to prove our right to exist.

— What is the writer’s view of the reality of our countries? Is our future so black?

I am a professional optimist. I have discovered throughout life that pessimists suffer before, during and after; we optimists only suffer afterwards.

— What course are our governments following? Where have our freedoms as a people been?

— I believe that freedoms are extended and to the extent that they are extended, they generate a future. The shift to the left that has been achieved with successive electoral victories in recent times, in a large number of Latin American countries, allows us another way of thinking about the future of the continent, in terms of abolishing borders, markets, free circulation of cultural products, etc.

— Freedom It is a different book. What were you looking for in it? The genre seems to orbit between the essay, the story and the journalistic chronicle.

— The more you manage to escape from the rigid structure of genres, the closer you are to what is called literary creation. I am heterodox and heretic in generic matters. The book wanted to say that there are many ways to tell the story, all of them exciting, new, different, that capture the reader. The great debate that we have in history is not only knowing how to investigate it in depth, choosing the themes, but knowing how to tell them, narrate them. In that sense, one of the referents, one of the great masters of narrative history is Osvaldo Bayer. You cannot write for an Argentine medium without knowing it.

— ‘Stories from history’, that’s the subtitle. Is there a certain handling of irony that places the reader in the middle of situations and makes him delirious with the absurd, is my impression?

— Not so much the absurd, rather the extreme situations. I chose in all cases characters who were in moments of extreme situations, situations of all or nothing. Those are the characters and themes that appeal to me.

The absurd in Latin America is not surrealism, it is realism. That is why the success of magical realism at the time, because what we work on is sometimes so fantastic that not everyone believes it. But that is what we live, it is not a literary method but a way of seeing things, and that often collides with the absurd. When I decide to start a crime novel with the phrase “Boss, there is a dead Roman in the bathroom, what do we do?”, I am not resorting to surrealism. It is the purest Latin American realism.

— How long and what aesthetic challenges did writing the book entail?

— This was a very slow cookbook. It was approximately 10 years of research and then it was a book with a very fast invoice. I wrote it in 6 months, when the pandemic arrived. I discovered that I had added hours to the day. The absence of travel and other commitments gave me more time to write. The challenges are the same that I have always faced. The stories require that one put the best of oneself, what one knows best.

— Has your perception of the profession changed in any way since you became the director of the Fund for Economic Culture?

– In nothing.

– Thank you very much.

