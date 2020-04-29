The Academy Awards Is Changing Its Rules As A Result Of Theater Closures

With the present state of affairs involving main theaters being closed because of present occasions, there’s no telling when the theatrical market might be open for enterprise as typical but once more. Some chains have their very own plans for once they’d prefer to have their doorways open, however within the face of such uncertainty, of us have been questioning if awards our bodies just like the Academy of Movement Photos Arts and Sciences might be altering their tips to incorporate movies with no conventional theatrical launch window. Immediately we acquired that reply, and it’s positively a sure… however with some caveats.