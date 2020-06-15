The Academy’s Recent Push For Better Representation Is Welcome But Long Overdue

I believe that we’ll see and listen to modifications like this applied at most organizations, however in the meanwhile, applaud the Academy for main the way in which towards important and crucial modifications to its long-standing traditions. It’s solely by representing all that the films can enchantment to the most important audiences. After we lookup at that massive display screen, we must always all acknowledge ourselves within the tales being advised. As we speak, it seems like we’re a step or two nearer to that dream.