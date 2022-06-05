The acclaimed Tunic sets a release date on PS4 and PS5, with extra help to complete his challenges

After launching on PC and Xbox, Finji’s game was seen during PlayStation’s State of Play.

Tunic landed on PC and Xbox consoles last March, arriving by surprise on Xbox Game Pass as well. However, we knew that the precious title of Finji It would end up reaching other platforms, something that was confirmed during the State of Play that Sony held last night.

Along with the short video you have on these lines, Tunic has confirmed its release date on PlayStation for the next September 27th, when it will arrive on PS4 and PS5. In this way, the celebrated action RPG created by Andrew Shouldice will be available to users of a Sony console.

They are designing help content on PS5There are no big news that accompany these new versions, only a detail that is specified in the official PlayStation blog. The team behind Tunic is working on the PS5 in-game help content designmaking use of next-gen console options to help those who feel overwhelmed by the challenge of completing it.

Furthermore, they say that although Tunic has been inspired by the most challenging games of the past and present, it also includes a series of options that allow players customize combat characteristics to suit your interests, without sacrificing fun. You can forego some of the more technical aspects of combat and even activate an invincible mode.

As we say, Tunic will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on September 27, at which time PlayStation users will be able to enjoy an adventure that has dazzled the public and critics. The game still has some secrets, so it will be another good opportunity to continue discovering everything it hides.

