The Accountant 2 Might End Up Happening In A Different Way, According To Ben Affleck

We’ve talked about it. There appears to be a debate whether or not or to not do a TV collection model of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has turn out to be fairly profitable and busy, so he’s off doing his factor. And anyone stated to me, ‘Nicely if we may discover a script that we may retrofit and make right into a sequel… However that’s form of difficult as a result of the character of the character is so particular, that doesn’t actually work to only say, ‘Nicely, we used name this script Motion Film Shootout, and now we’re going to name it The Accountant 2?