The Accountant 2 Might End Up Happening In A Different Way, According To Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s The Accountant was a considerably shocking hit. The 2016 motion film wasn’t based mostly on a well-liked comedian e-book or different earlier IP, and it wasn’t a large smash, nevertheless it made a tidy sum of cash on the international field workplace, and was comparatively low-cost to supply when in comparison with your common motion film. This mixture led to talks of a sequel virtually instantly, however 4 years later, nothing has materialized.
The Means Again reteams Ben Affleck with The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor, and so it is not shocking that questions in regards to the supposed sequel are again on the desk. It appears that evidently one of many main delays within the follow-up is that screenwriter Invoice Dubuque hasn’t had the time to jot down the film, which has led to some contemplating options with the intention to make The Accountant 2 occur, merely discover a completely different script, or change the medium. According to Affleck…
We’ve talked about it. There appears to be a debate whether or not or to not do a TV collection model of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has turn out to be fairly profitable and busy, so he’s off doing his factor. And anyone stated to me, ‘Nicely if we may discover a script that we may retrofit and make right into a sequel… However that’s form of difficult as a result of the character of the character is so particular, that doesn’t actually work to only say, ‘Nicely, we used name this script Motion Film Shootout, and now we’re going to name it The Accountant 2?
It is a uncommon, however not solely remarkable, follow for motion pictures that are not written to be a part of a selected franchise to be retrofitted into them after the very fact, and Ben Affleck tells Collider that there has at the very least been some dialog about doing that with The Accountant.
The major hurdle to that concept is that Affleck’s character within the movie has a type of excessive functioning autism, and it might be unlikely that any script which may match nicely for The Accountant in any other case, would have that form of element included. This may imply the character of the principle character would have to be considerably rewritten, which could make the concept of utilizing one other script in any respect extra hassle than its value.
If not that, we may maybe see The Accountant on tv. Ben Affleck jokes that if that had been to occur he would possibly get some royalties out of the deal, which might suggest that if the franchise does transfer to TV he will not be going. Whereas the divide between “film stars” and tv that used to exist is principally gone, it does not appear to be Affleck is seeking to spend time making a collection.
What’s clear is that there’s nonetheless curiosity in doing extra with The Accountant, however what’s additionally clear is that we’re nowhere close to seeing the set off pulled on any of it.
