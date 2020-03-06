The Accountant 2? Why You Shouldn’t Hold Your Breath

Go away a Remark
Nearly 4 years in the past, director Gavin O’Connor and star Ben Affleck teamed up collectively on a really completely different sort of film earlier than ultimately reuniting for this week’s The Method Again. There’s greater than a small likelihood you’ve heard of this earlier effort, The Accountant, because it was a little bit of a sleeper hit — sufficient of 1 {that a} sequel has been appeared prefer it could possibly be within the works ever since. Properly, in case you’re a type of followers who actually needs to see The Accountant 2 occur, don’t maintain your breath.
No less than, that’s what my recommendation can be after sitting down with Gavin O’Connor himself throughout The Method Again press tour. Being a fan of The Accountant myself, I used to be anxious to listen to if perhaps some type of progress had been made; particularly after catching Ben Affleck re-teaming with the director to supply the gripping character drama that we have been there to debate.
In a quite simple and well mannered method, these hopes have been left as questionable, as Gavin O’Connor gave an trustworthy and frank reply:
I don’t know, man, I dunno. It’s not on the prime of my record. You know, it’s been finished.
It’s actually not simple to create a film like The Accountant, particularly whenever you’re then requested to try to seize lightning in a bottle a second time. In addition to the primary movie had finished in theaters, it wouldn’t be all that shocking if The Accountant 2 was an concept hatched out settlement with a studio request, relatively than showing out of nowhere.
Initially, it sounded as Gavin O’Connor was completely on board for returning to the world of Ben Affleck’s Christian Wolff. Main his double life of economic investigation and violence when wanted, Wolff’s exploits had a transparent path ahead in O’Connor’s eyes, as he beforehand stated he was eager on having the potential sequel deal with the well timed problem of intercourse trafficking.
It wasn’t too lengthy earlier than Gavin O’Connor and Ben Affleck have been reported as being in talks for The Accountant 2, as the next summer season noticed talks between them, author Invoice Dubuque, and producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams get underway.
As just lately as final yr, hopes to proceed ahead with a second Accountant journey have been nonetheless very a lot alive, with Ben Affleck speaking up these very possibilities himself. In fact, this was proper after The Method Again, beforehand titled Torrance, had wrapped and was on its strategy to turning into a completed movie.
That leads us to the present state of issues, which you’ll see for your self on this clip from my interview with Gavin O’Connor:
Unusually sufficient, O’Connor’s reticence to decide to The Accountant 2 feels similar to one thing Ben Affleck had mentioned with me that very same day. As we had talked concerning the the explanation why he’d left The Batman, juxtaposed with why The Method Again was the type of film he likes to make, the sentiment of blockbuster movies being more durable to make than authentic, personally invested initiatives could be the rationale why this sequel isn’t precisely a precedence.
The Accountant was a contemporary, authentic hit nobody was anticipating. That might not be the case with the hypothetical sequel. Something from an elevated price range to fan anticipation would put extra strain on a second movie to supply a sure degree of outcomes. That feels like it might completely rob the enjoyable out of the filmmaking course of for all concerned, and I can’t fault Gavin O’Connor for pumping the breaks on any sequel discuss.
That also may not be sufficient to dim the hopes of followers who took to The Accountant’s story of household and acceptance, which was mixed with some spectacular motion and conspiracy. As we’ve seen with latest fan actions on the web, if a specific fanbase needs to see a sequel, that’s a buzz that’s particularly exhausting to silence with out a agency dedication in both path.
Regardless of the doubts of The Accountant 2 occurring as a film, there nonetheless appears to be some type of hope we’d see Christian and his brother settling some scores once more sooner or later. Throughout his personal latest press rounds, Ben Affleck talked about that there was some dialogue over whether or not or not The Accountant 2 needs to be a movie or a possible TV collection. Have been the challenge to morph into an episodic journey, there would definitely be some highlights and downsides to that type of strategy.
On the optimistic facet of issues, Gavin O’Connor wouldn’t need to direct the whole thing of The Accountant’s future endeavors. If he actually needed to, he might simply pop in for the pilot (or in no way), and let a gifted group of successors take over from that time. Additionally, with Warner Bros. undoubtedly needing authentic content material for the soon-to-launch streaming service HBOMax, a TV collection boasting the likes of Ben Affleck could possibly be the best way to some potential subscribers’ hearts.
Then once more, the damaging facet of this coin lies proper in that specific matter, because the participation of Affleck would greater than possible decide whether or not or not folks will tune into what initially has been touted as a theatrical expertise for The Accountant 2. If his schedule does not allow him to signal on for a long run streaming collection, then at finest the story must be reframed/recast, and at worst the challenge would crumble on the seams.
All of it provides as much as the discuss round one other go to to the world of The Accountant feeling additional off than I would love. In the end, if Gavin O’Connor and/or Ben Affleck aren’t , and might’t give their blessing to such a challenge, that’s greater than a superb signal that it shouldn’t transfer ahead.
Ardour is a crucial issue when creating any challenge, and proper now O’Connor and Affleck are most passionate concerning the work they’ve finished on The Method Again. However ought to time and distance rekindle their curiosity in Christian Wolff’s explicit set of expertise with or with out paperwork, who is aware of what might occur? Simply don’t maintain your breath over it.
The Method Again opens in early showings tonight, with the complete court docket rollout beginning tomorrow.
