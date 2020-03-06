The Accountant 2? Why You Shouldn’t Hold Your Breath

Regardless of the doubts of The Accountant 2 occurring as a film, there nonetheless appears to be some type of hope we’d see Christian and his brother settling some scores once more sooner or later. Throughout his personal latest press rounds, Ben Affleck talked about that there was some dialogue over whether or not or not The Accountant 2 needs to be a movie or a possible TV collection. Have been the challenge to morph into an episodic journey, there would definitely be some highlights and downsides to that type of strategy.