The acid comment of the Russian Zamogilny: “Nobody in this world needs baseball”

Damián Zamogilny annoyed baseball fans with his comments on social networks (Photo: Instagram / @ Russianzamogilny)

The baseball tradition in Mexico It has been ingrained from generation to generation, which is why the diamond sport is one of the most popular in the country. Much of the Aztec fans closely follow the actions of the Major League Baseball and, of course, all the existing activity in Mexican territory.

Despite this, the popularity of baseball has not been compared with that of soccer, a sport that continues to be the most followed worldwide and also within Mexican society. However, the final stages of the MLB have generated great excitement in the public, so the priority in recent days has shifted to World Series actions over other football events.

Under this scenario, there have been some discussions on social networks between fans of both sports. One of the protagonists is the well-known analyst of TUDN, Damien Zamogilny. The Russian, as he is generally known, ignited the conversation thanks to his comments in one of his posts on Twitter, which downplay baseball.

The TUDN analyst attacked Baseball through his social networks (Photo: Twitter Capture)

“Nobody in this world needs Baseball, nobody!”, was written by the former player and current sports commentator. The users of the platform did not wait long to show their indifference towards this controversial statement. Many even pointed out that the analyst’s Argentine nationality is one of the factors why they think that way.

The heated conversation between the fans and the Russian It happened after he made some remarks regarding the game of the Mexican team of Soccer against his counterpart from Ecuador, match played this Wednesday, October 27. Many users responded indicating that the eyes of many were not in the friendly match of El Tri, but in the duel of the World Series between the Braves and the Astros occurring at the same time.

Hours after this comment by Zamogilny, some people did not miss the opportunity to continue feeding the morbid and question more about it. Faced with a question where he was asked why he does not like baseball, the commentator limited himself to answering: “It is played with the hands. That is all.”

The Russian has appeared in various spaces of the TUDN chain (Photo: Instagram / @ Russozamogilny)

Zamogilny came to Mexican soccer in 2006 after having spent more than three years in retirement. His career went through difficult times until he managed to stand out and get a chance at the Puebla, a team that at that time belonged to the promotion division. After shining with the Camoteros and get the ticket to the first division, the Russian was transferred to the Tecos, where it also featured prominently for four years.

Later it began to have less prominence within the Liga Mx and its final teams were the Red and black of the Atlas and Irapuato. After his retirement from the field and his naturalization as a Mexican citizen, the Russian was summoned by the Beach Soccer Selection for some international tournaments.

In 2014 he made his arrival at televised sports to collaborate as a national soccer analyst. To this day it has remained in force as one of the main voices within the chain. In addition, it has regained some popularity on social networks due to anecdotes and analysis that he shares through videos on the TikTok platform.

