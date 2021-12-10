The Acolyte, the prequel collection to Famous person Wars, has already discovered its protagonist and theories about its historical past in regards to the Sith are expanding

The Acolyte, the Famous person Wars collection that can serve as as a prequel, is thinking about Amandla Stenberg for the name position. Consistent with Selection, the 23-year-old American actress is in talks to enroll in the following collection to premiere on Disney +.

Amandla Stenberg in Expensive Evan Hansen. Symbol: Common Photos.

Despite the fact that information about Amandla Stenberg’s conceivable position are being stored below wraps, It’s believed that he’s going to play the primary “Acolyte”… and this may increasingly shed some gentle on whether or not Stenberg can be heading to the Darkish Facet. Historically, an acolyte within the Famous person Wars universe refers to a member of the Sith who has begun coaching below the tutelage of a Sith Lord. Finally, it’s stated that The Acolyte takes position about 50 years sooner than The Phantom Risk, all over the ultimate days of the Top Republic generation.

This used to be a time sooner than the Rule of Two, a restriction imposed by way of Darth Bane that implies that there can most effective be two Sith in life at anyone time: a grasp and an apprentice.

“The Acolyte is a thriller mystery that can take us right into a galaxy of grim secrets and techniques and rising powers from the darkish aspect within the waning days of the Top Republic generation.“stated the collection’ manufacturer, Kathleen Kennedy, in her presentation. After all, there was a lot hypothesis about who the Acolyte will serve, with Famous person Wars lovers suggesting that we would after all see the Darth Plagueis tale on display.

Amandla Stenberg is understood for her position in The Starvation Video games, the place she performed District 11 tribute Rue. Since then, he has starred in motion pictures similar to As You Are, The Hate U Give, and Expensive Even Hansen.