The acrobatic dunk of Scotty Pippen Jr, the son of the legendary Bulls player who dazzles in college basketball and dreams of the NBA

Scottie Pippen’s son’s spectacular dunk

History marks that the surname Pippen became one of the most legendary of the NBA. As a faithful slope of Michael Jordan, the highest figure of the Chicago Bulls, Scottie built a winning era during the 1990s in the best basketball league in the world. There were six championships in eight years for the franchise. Beyond success as a team, the remembered number 33 earned the right to be recognized as one of the best of all time in the competition.

Today, almost 20 years after the last game in the NBA, there is another player who will seek to continue his legacy. Scotty Pippen Jr, one of his sons, is showing all his ability in college basketball in the United States. In his second year with the team of the Vanderbilt University, the point guard became one of the great appearances this season.

What’s more, in the last game that the Nashville, Tennessee team faced South Carolina, the new Pippen was the protagonist of a fantastic score. At the end of the first half of the game and with his team ahead by 13 points (48-35), Scotty received the ball after a defensive steal and ran alone to the basket.

Once jumped to overturn the ball, an opponent appeared from behind to try to cover the basket, but Vanderbilt’s number 2 managed to score a basket hanging from the ring. After the play he suffered a spectacular fall that did not prevent him from continuing in action.

Scotty Pippen Jr is based at Vanderbilt University (@spippenjr)

Precisely, the son of the legendary basketball player was the key man of the game for the victory of his team by 93-81: he finished as scorer with 23 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds. It was the seventh game to score more than 20 points for Vanderbilt, who ranks last in the SEC of the NCAA college basketball tournament with a record of five wins and eight losses.

Despite the fact that the present of the whole is not the best, Pippen is shown as a dominant player for his position. With a body of different dimensions to that of his father – he measures 1.85 meters, almost 20 centimeters less than Scottie -, he is a scorer and also a passer. So far this campaign, he has an average of almost 22 points (21.7), 5.5 assists and 3 rebounds in more than 32 minutes of play. Additionally, he is averaging more than 46 percent shooting from the field, with 38% shooting from three points.

In the run-up to the victory over South Carolina, Scotty enjoyed a massive offensive performance, the best so far in his college basketball experience. In the loss to Florida, he converted 32 points with four 3-pointers scored and 6 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr Plays

Under the orders of Jerry Stackhouse, former NBA player, Pippen Jr had a great growth in his second year at Vanderbilt and it is already presumed that, in the near future, he could be one of the players targeted for the next editions of the League Draft that his father knew dominate with Jordan and those mythical Bulls that marked an era.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

He suffered a tough childhood, had an extramarital daughter whom he never wanted to meet and was the worst paid NBA star in history: Scottie Pippen, the man who lived in Jordan’s shadow

Scottie Pippen’s Critique of “The Last Dance”: What He Said to Michael Jordan About the Chicago Bulls Series