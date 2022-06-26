The action RPG in Norse mythology Valkyrie Elysium has already received an age rating

Square Enix announced the return of its long-awaited Valkyrie Profile saga in March’s State of Play.

The March State of Play left us with many pleasant surprises for JRPG lovers: Square Enix presented The DioField Chronicle, a new fantasy tactical RPG with real-time combat, but the Japanese company also confirmed the return of one of its most long-awaited franchises, Valkyrie Profile, from which we had not received a new title for home consoles from PS2.

Valkyrie Elysium will be the new installment in the saga and Square Enix confirmed at the event that it will arrive in PS5, PlayStation 4 and PC throughout this 2022, although no specific date yet. However, in recent days, the new action RPG has received an age rating in Brazil, as shared by Wccftech, and later also received it in South Korea, echoed by GamingBolt.

As has happened on previous occasions, the age rating usually anticipates the announcement of the release date, although this has not always been the case and, as GamingBolt points out, it can even take months. It will still be necessary to wait for it to be qualified by other organizations, such as the European or the American.

“The Valkyrie series shows us the end of humanity and its encounters with the gods through a world inspired by Norse mythology”, it has been possible to read on the official PlayStation blog about Valkyrie Elysium, a game that Suqare Enix describes as an action RPG with a epic story, beautiful environments and a new fast-paced combat system that combines strategy, action and a unique combo system.

