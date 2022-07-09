The action RPG Steelrising in a new gameplay trailer focused on combat

On September 8th we will have the opportunity to play with Aegis, an automaton that will fight for the liberation of Paris.

During the Nacon Connect 2022 event, more moving gameplay of the expected Steelrising. A title Souls-like action RPG what will be out on september 8. we will drive to Aegisan automaton that has as objective to fight for the liberation of Paris. The French capital rests on the reign of King Louis XVI that devastates the city with a horde of automatons in your charge.

Many more details of Steelrising were already known during the previous months, but today Nacon has decided to delight us with a gameplay trailer which has shown various extracts where it can be seen the gameplay of the game. Steelrising is part of revolutionary Paris, typical of the French Revolution of 1789 to fight numerous automatons and free her.

The player must show the best of his skills to face the enemies of King Louis XVI. By contrast, the protagonist Aegis, was built to protect the queen. The gameplay is very dynamicbecause the jumps and dodges stand out to combine them with the various attacks, typical of multiple weapons. Also, the use of the hook will facilitate the movement of our automaton to reach the most inaccessible places.

The player can choose different class types: ruthless warrior, ruthless bodyguard, deadly dancer or virtuoso of the elemental arts. In addition, we will have the possibility of crossing paths with some mythical characters of the French Revolution as Marie Antoinette, Lafayette and Robespierre.

The game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam, Epic Games and GOG stores on september 8 of this same year. Pre-purchase with two editions is now available, the standard for €49.99y the Bastille edition for €59.99whose main novelty is access to a beta starting on August 25. This version is accompanied by a cosmetic pack, an exclusive weapon and a DLC that will allow you to continue the adventure with Aegis, available in november.

