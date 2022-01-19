The Activision sagas that come to Xbox with the purchase: Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot

After the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many well-known IPs become part of Microsoft.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 18, 2022, 18:00 182 comments

The afternoon of Tuesday, January 18, 2022 will be remembered as one of the most important days in the history of video games. Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for a figure close to 70 billion dollars in which it is the biggest operation of the history of the medium, not only because of the repercussion at an economic level, but also at a social and industry level.

Xbox will add more than thirty teamsThis merger also leaves us with a new panorama on Xbox, which will add to its 23 development teams those that until now produced for Activision Blizzard. With them, multitude of franchises which will now pass under the control of Microsoft, some as important in the industry as Call of Duty, the saga of worldwide reference shooters, World of Warcraft, one of the names of online video games, or even Crash Bandicoot, which It started out as a brand associated with PlayStation and Sony. Besides, the Major League Gaming will also join Microsoft. Next, we list the teams (it will add more than thirty) and the most important IPs that will be incorporated into the Xbox family once the operation is complete, taking into account what Activision, Blizzard and King have published so far.

New Xbox Dev Teams

Blizzard Entertainment

Beenox

Demonware

Digital Legends

High Moon Studios

Infinity Ward

King

Radical Entertainment

Raven Software

Sledgehammer Games

Toys for Bob

Treyarch

Major sagas joining Xbox

Bubble Witch Saga

Call of Duty

Candy Crush

Crash Bandicoot

Diablo

Diamond Diaries Saga

Farm Heroes Saga

Guitar Hero

Hearthstone

Overwatch

Pet Rescue

Skylanders

Spyro

StarCraft

Tony Hawk

World of Warcraft

Obviously, in the list not all franchises are included that until now belonged to Activision Blizzard, since a good part of them have either been abandoned or are not very recognizable in 2022. To cover them, we will have to wait to find out what plans Microsoft has with all the brands that pass under its control once the merger is complete. Even Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been published and distributed by Activision, so we could see a new installment now linked to Xbox if FromSoftware so decides. Another unknown is what will happen to Bobby Kotick, the until now president of Activision Blizzard who has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the controversy related to harassment and abuse in the company. At the moment, it seems that it will continue until the operation is closed, but its future is uncertain.

Más sobre: Activision Blizzard, Activision, Blizzard, King, Microsoft, Xbox, Compra, Bobby Kotick, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Starcraft y Crash Bandicoot.