The actor behind Vaas, from Far Cry 3, claims we could see a movie with the Ubisoft villain

Far Cry 6 It was released a little over a month ago on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with a well-known proposal, but just as solid as previous installments. The title of Ubisoft continues to receive content, and one of the most striking is the Vaas DLC, which is now available for purchase and allows us to play with the well-known villain.

This character became famous in Far Cry 3 thanks to the construction of his personality and the interpretation of Michael Mando, who is behind the voice and acting. On the occasion of this downloadable content, the actor has given an interview to GamingBible where he has revealed that a Vaas movie it could come in the future.

“I spoke with Ubisoft in Italy a few years ago. We had a coffee and I told them a couple of ideas I had for a movie,” explains the Canadian, of Mexican descent. “I have great ideas that I discussed with Greg Russo, who is interested in Vaas as a character and in make a movie“.

If the fans insisted and asked for it, we could give it to themMichael Mando“I brought it up with a couple of writers from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and there is a lot of interest in this. I also told producers in Los Angeles and they like the idea. I think if the fans would insist and ask for it, we could give it to them. . I think we are very closeWe’ll see what it ends up in. “

Until we know if the wishes are fulfilled or not, we have the sixth installment on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia. In our analysis of Far Cry 6, Alejandro Pascual pointed out that it is the biggest title in the saga, but it has reached a point where it would also have to be a turning point for the future.

