The actor behind Vaas, the villain of Far Cry 3, admits that he has never played but wants to return to video games

One of the most beloved titles of the Ubisoft sagas is Far Cry 3, the third numbered installment of the open world action franchise that had a very charismatic character among its villains: Vase Montenegroplayed by actor Michael Mando.

On the occasion of the closure of the series Better Call Saul, where he puts himself in the shoes of Nacho Varga, Mando has participated in a question and answer session on Reddit. In it, he has surprised fans of the game by admitting that never played Far Cry 3although he has seen friends do it.

I would be interested in playing in video games againMichael MandoDespite the disappointment that may be for some, Mando has dropped that I could go back to video games. Or, at least, he would like to: “I think what can be done with the world of video games is fascinating, and I would be interested in playing a new character in that area again,” she explains.

“It is a very rich and still very new way of narrating. It will exist for a long, long time and will continue to evolve,” says Mando, who revealed a few months ago that a Far Cry 3 movie It is possible, and in fact it is something that has been discussed on more than one occasion with Ubisoft.

The latest release of the video game franchise is Far Cry 6, which coincidentally also had the presence of Vaas Montenegro, although this time through paid downloadable content focused on three of the main villains from previous installments.

