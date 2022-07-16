The actor who plays Arthur Morgan supports the community for the state of Red Dead Online

Roger Clark wanted to send a message to the fans after the funeral that took place yesterday.

Roger Clarkactor who has put voice to the mythical Arthur Morgan of Red Dead Redemption 2, has sent a message to the community de Red Dead Online supporting her after Rockstar decided not to release any more major updates. This decision was made to focus more resources on GTA 6.

The actor who plays Arthur Morgan on his Twitter has empathized with the community with the following words: “Although today he has my sympathies, I know that this community will never dieClark is a pretty active user on Twitter. In fact, tends to answer some users who value his performance as Arthur Morgan.

Red Dead Redemption 2 online will continue to receive small updates and minor changes, but it won’t feature as much content as Blood Money did last year. Today we have told you how the farewell of many players has been in the form of a funeral from Red Dead Online, a fact that has saddened the fans of this title.

In relation to all this, a Rockstar insider pointed out that the new generation version of Red Dead Redemption 2 would have been canceled in favor of the Grand Theft Auto 6 development. In addition, the remasters of GTA 4 and the first Red Dead Redemption would also have been paused after what happened with GTA Triology.

