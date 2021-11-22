The actress showed to play Sabine Wren within the Ahsoka Tano sequence on Disney +, and it kind of feels that it’ll have significance within the tale

Disney + is slowly increasing the solid of its upcoming Celebrity Wars sequence, Ahsoka Tano. Along side the primary personality of Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been forged to play Sabine Wren, a personality we already met within the animated sequence Celebrity Wars Rebels.

In line with Closing date, Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been forged in a lead position along Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, this means that that Sabine Wren May Have A Featured Position In Upcoming Are living Motion Collection.

Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior first presented in Celebrity Wars Rise ups. Sign up for the ghost workforce along Captain Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, and Garazeb Orrelios.

On the finish of Celebrity Wars Rebels, he leaves with Ahsoka Tano searching for Ezra, which may just set how Wren will seem within the new sequence given the shared historical past of the 2 characters.

The Disney + Ahsoka sequence will start manufacturing in early 2022. Along side Sabine Wren, the sequence will function Hayden Christiansen, who will reprise his position as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader.

Ahsoka to be written via Celebrity Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, which seems to carry a number of of its animated Celebrity Wars protagonists into stay motion. He’s additionally probably the most primary managers of The Mandalorian sequence and has been the author of the nature of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan all through The Clone Wars. The nature made his live-action debut in the second one season of The Mandalorian.