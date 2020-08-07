The Addams Household: 10 Creepy And Kooky Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Movie

Scott Rudin Got here Up With The Concept To Adapt The Addams Household After Being In A Van Full Of Folks Singing The Present’s Theme

The Addams Household theme tune will without end go down as probably the most iconic and singable of its variety, however do you know the catchy tune led to the 1991 adaptation? In a Los Angeles Occasions profile on the manufacturing, producer Scott Rudin revealed that he got here up with the concept to adapt the property when he and a number of other 20th Century Fox executives have been driving again from a screening when one in all their youngsters began singing the theme. Everybody then began singing in unison, and he knew that he needed to make the film. Rudin pitched the concept the following day, however because of the rights being tied up with a number of events, it took some finessing as a way to get the ball rolling.