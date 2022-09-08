The ads even in the soup of Instagram tire. There is a simple way to avoid them

Instagram is undoubtedly the social network of the moment along with TikTok, although for many it can be a real ordeal due to the lots of information to be found. The most common is to access it from the mobile application itself, but it should be remembered that Instagram also has a web version that can be less overwhelming as it has less information.

When we access through the mobile application we can find numerous reels, videos that play automatically and also updates from people you don’t follow. That is why an interesting experience can be to switch to the web version, which, it can be said, is more summarized, although It also has negative points.

Delete Instagram from your mobile and switch to the web version

After entering the web version through the iPhone we have been able to verify, to our pleasant surprise, that it works much better than we expected as if it were the application itself. It can have at the top the stories of all the people you are following and as you scroll down they load all the most relevant updates really well. In the case of seeing the stories when they load and move on to the next one, the experience is also quite good, being mainly fluid.





This is something that can materialize in the following video that has been recorded from Safari and with an iPhone 13. Anyone who stands in front of you may can’t quickly differentiate it from the official Instagram app. Although, it must be taken into account that there are some limitations such as the impossibility of uploading stories, where if you must go to the application itself.

Among the advantages that we have been able to detect of using the web version is that you will only see the updates of your followers, without having to see in your feed information from people that you are not interested in a priori. This is also added to the fact that the annoying ads that appear in the application will not be seen, and also that it may be necessary in the event that you want to temporarily suspend your Instagram account.

In case you are not a fan of Instagram reels at all, especially since they can be too pushy while you are working with Instagram, in the web version they will also disappear completely, being a very good incentive.

In the event that you have an Android device with Google Chrome, the experience is not so positive. In the tests that we have carried out on mobiles that are not high-end, yes it has been possible to find a slightly more disastrous experience in terms of loading the contents. But the functions are also maintained, such as uploading content to the feed (not to stories), with this even having a better experience than with the application itself.